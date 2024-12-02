EndaceProbes Added to DoDIN Approved Products List

Packet capture authority Endace announced today that the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has certified EndaceProbes on its Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). DISA maintains the DoDIN APL, a single, consolidated list of certified products that meet strict cybersecurity and interoperability standards, as required by the US DoD and other US federal agencies.

DoDIN APL-certified products must pass extensive, rigorous testing to meet stringent military-grade cybersecurity criteria mandated by DISA, including compliance with specified cybersecurity and interoperability best practices. Inclusion on the DoDIN APL means EndaceProbes may be deployed safely on defense networks with no further certification or testing required. All DoD and US federal agencies can now freely adopt EndaceProbe within their network infrastructure and architecture.

"When seconds matter and lives are at stake, analysts need rapid access to definitive packet evidence to quickly respond to, and resolve, cyberthreats. Endace supports this mission with the uncompromised robustness and scale of the EndaceProbe's always on packet capture, delivering vital evidence to defend against the most serious cyber threats," said Cary Wright, VP of Products at Endace.

"We are proud to have earned DoDIN APL certification. Achieving the rigorous standards demanded by DISA demonstrates Endace's dedication to hardening and securing the EndaceProbe platform. Defense, Government and Enterprise customers globally will all benefit from EndaceProbes with military-grade security hardening."

Many US federal departments, including defense, critical infrastructure, and civilian agencies as well as many NATO agencies have deployed EndaceProbes for deep network visibility and 100% accurate, always-on packet capture in their networks. With this APL certification, purchasing and approval becomes more streamlined, and easier, for US federal agencies looking to deploy EndaceProbes on their networks. It also makes it simpler for US federal agencies to comply with mandatory packet capture requirements, such as M-21-31.

EndaceProbes provide scalable, accurate, full packet capture and recording, with zero packet loss so security teams can quickly obtain the irrefutable packet evidence needed to investigate and resolve incidents. With centralized data mining and rapid search, centralized management, and workflow integration, EndaceProbes deliver deep visibility into both North-South and East-West network traffic and 100% accurate recording on network links from 10Mbps to 100Gbps and beyond, with industry-leading speed, density and storage capacity.

Endace will be at NATO Edge in Tampa, Florida from December 3 5, 2024, exhibiting at Booth S13 and presenting a session titled "Countering Nation State Cyberthreats with Definitive Forensic Evidence

About Endace

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premises, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

