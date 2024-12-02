London-founded data and analytics provider is leading development of AI tools for the $141 trillion global debt capital markets

New funding will help address soaring demand for high-quality information on the world's biggest asset class

The round is led by Highland Europe, with Highland's Co-founder and partner Fergal Mullen joining 9fin's board

9fin, the AI-powered analytics platform for debt capital markets, has raised $50m in a Series B round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors Spark Capital, Redalpine, Seedcamp, 500 Startups and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital.

The new funding will enable 9fin to invest further in its market-leading AI technology, grow its analytics team, and accelerate its expansion in the US.

9fin has established itself as a pioneer in the application of cutting-edge technology in debt capital markets. Since its Series A+ round in 2022, it has achieved 400% group-wide ARR growth, with its US business growing at an even faster rate. The company has also grown to 240 employees and recently doubled the size of its tech team, driving increases in product development speed.

Over this period, the company has more than doubled its customer base to nearly 200 of the largest firms in global credit markets, including leading investment banks, distressed debt advisors, private equity, credit fund managers and law firms. 9fin is used by asset managers with a combined AUM of over $17 trillion, with many more debt market professionals discovering its intuitive platform each week.

9fin helps subscribers save time, win business, and outperform their peers with faster and easier access to critical credit information. Providing intelligence on high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, CLOs, private credit and asset-backed finance, 9fin was the first information provider to integrate generative AI into its platform, using it to provide agentic Q&A tools, real-time market updates, and advanced search capabilities.

Steven Hunter, Co-founder and CEO of 9fin said: "Debt markets are the biggest overlooked asset class in the world and yet they still rely on technology and information sources straight out of the 1980s opaque, slow and messy. We started 9fin to give professionals in the market a data edge, with smarter, faster intelligence. I'm really proud of the product, team and company culture we've built so far at 9fin, and we're just getting started. There's a huge opportunity to build the #1 global provider of debt market analytics, and bring debt markets into the AI age. We're delighted to welcome Highland as a partner to help us achieve that vision."

Huss El-Sheikh, Co-founder and CTO of 9fin: "From the moment we started building at our kitchen table, 9fin has pioneered the use of AI in debt capital markets, setting a new industry standard. By investing in the best product and engineering talent, we've dramatically increased product velocity, delivering capabilities to give our customers the best workflows, tools and insights, and helping them navigate easily through complex financial markets."

Fergal Mullen, Co-founder and partner, Highland Europe said: "Debt markets are booming but data and technology offerings simply haven't kept pace. 9fin's vision, its relentless focus on technology, innovation and company culture, positions it as the go-to platform for those working in debt markets. We're thrilled to support their ambition to become the global market leader."

