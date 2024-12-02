dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is proud to announce repeat orders and new deliveries of its HydraGEN Technology to key customers in the oil gas and mining sectors, signaling growing adoption and satisfaction across industries. The selected repeat orders below are meaningful in that they point to customer satisfaction and dealer progress.

Dealer Activities and Regional Highlights

Western Canada

In Western Canada, Simple Green, a long-time dealer, had aligned with their customer in the Oil Gas industry to expand adoption of HydraGEN Technology. After a successful trial of one (1) of our HG1 units in 2023, the customer placed a new order of eighteen (18) units in Q2 2024 followed by eighty-four (84) units which were delivered in Q3 2024. In November 2024 the customer placed a new order of twelve (12) additional HG1 units for Western Canada and the first of the larger HG4C units to be shipped to Texas.

Australia

Our dealer GridFix/Net2Zero in Australia has been actively introducing our HydraGEN Technology to the mining sector. In October 2024 our dealer placed an order and delivered one (1) HG4C unit to a mining customer. In October 2024 they also ordered one (1) HG6C for the same customer. In November 2024 they also ordered one (1) HG1 unit to complement two (2) HG1units on generators powering a mining camp in Australia and powering a mine camp and a Rock Crusher in Australia.

Brazil and Peru

In Brazil and Peru, our key dealer H2Tek has experienced continued success in deploying HydraGEN Technology. After an initial pilot involving six (6) smaller HG2 units the mining customer expanded their commitment by ordering twenty-seven (27) HG1 units and seventy-five (75) HG2 units which were delivered by the Company. Installations by trained installers are proceeding in a phased rollout. Three (3) HG6C units that had been previously delivered by the Company to another client of H2Tek in Brazil are currently being installed.

Mexico and Texas

Thinking Capital, our new dealer in Mexico and Texas, has recently purchased seven (7) HG1 units. Installation training sessions were conducted by dynaCERT's technical team with the first two (2) HG1 units installed on site.

Carbon Credit Projects

The Company is proceeding with designing multiple Carbon Credit Projects using the recently announced Verra-approved methodology which marks a significant milestone in dynaCERT's ongoing business evolution. The Company plans to enhance avoidance of GHG emissions while providing advantages to users of dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology derived from such Carbon Credit Projects.

Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Outlook

Jim Payne, Chairman CEO of dynaCERT, commented: "The growing demand for HydraGEN Technology highlights its tangible benefits to global customers. With the recent approval of our methodology by Verra and progress in launching multiple Carbon Credit Projects, we are positioned to provide even greater value. Our expanded leadership and global reach give me confidence in our continued growth."

Strengthening Customer and Dealer Relationships

Ed Cordeiro, Director of Sales, added: "Our dealers and partners play a vital role in expanding the use of dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology across diverse industries, such as mining and oil gas. Their dedication to customer satisfaction drives our progress. We look forward to building on these achievements in the year ahead."

Looking Ahead

With increasing global adoption and a robust dealer network, dynaCERT remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers. The Company's continued focus on carbon reduction and energy efficiency positions HydraGEN Technology as a critical tool for industries seeking to meet their environmental goals.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Verra, the Verra Methodology and Carbon Credits cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202840852/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, Chairman CEO

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com