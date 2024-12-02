This is the first full-stack quantum computer to be installed at the Chungbuk National University campus.

The university will use the system to drive quantum research and education programming.

IQM will deliver and install the system in the first quarter of 2025. This will also be the first quantum computer from IQM in South Korea, and second in the APAC region.

Chungbuk National University (CBNU)today announces the purchase of its first quantum computer from IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers, aimed at driving quantum research and education programming while preparing students for the quantum workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202186804/en/

IQM Spark quantum computer (Photo: Business Wire)

The recent adoption of the quantum computer marks a significant milestone as the first commercial quantum computer to be installed through the Korean government's official procurement process.

The Chungbuk Quantum Research Center (CBQRC) in CBNU, established with support from the Chungbuk Provincial Government, has been instrumental in facilitating this initiative. Professor Kiwoong Kim, Director of the CBQRC, stated, "We hope that the introduction of this quantum computer will serve as a catalyst for accelerating quantum technology exchange and industrialization between Finland and Korea."

The installation of the 5-qubit full-stack quantum computer named "IQM Spark" will begin in the first quarter of 2025. This announcement reflects Chungbuk National University and IQM's shared commitment to support South Korean's government efforts to promote quantum education and training.

The quantum computer to be deployed at the university's campus is part of IQM's global fleet of machines accessible through the cloud and on-site and delivered to customers in the US, France, Germany, Finland, among others.

"Having our on-site first quantum computer in South Korea and second in the APAC region is a significant achievement for us and has several benefits for Chungbuk National University," said Dr. Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers. "Our system will give the university flexibility and control, while also providing students with practical experience in quantum computing."

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers anywhere in the world. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Espoo, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Palo Alto, Singapore and Warsaw.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202186804/en/

Contacts:

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358504790845

www.meetiqm.com