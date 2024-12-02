Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
02.12.2024 11:18 Uhr
AV-Comparatives Reveals How to Outsmart Digital Fraudsters this Holiday Season - Cybersecurity Shopping Protection, a Fake-Shop Detection Test

Finanznachrichten News

AV-Comparatives, has released a report and tips on fraudulent online shop / fakeshop detection, revealing cybersecurity products' ability to protect consumers.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With online shopping at an all-time high, consumers face increasing threats from sophisticated fake websites designed to scam users. Besides the critical threat of data theft, an equally concerning risk is the potential to make purchases under the pretence of genuine transactions, only to find that ordered goods are never delivered. The study tested 38 cybersecurity solutions against over 500 fake shop URLs.

Full report: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/fake-shops-detection-test-november-2024/

AV-Comparatives - Fakeshops are stealing your money

"Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos, manipulated reviews, and expired domains with good Google reputations to create seemingly legitimate online shops," said Stefan Haselwanter, Security Analyst, AV-Comparatives.

Key Findings
Only a small number of tested cybersecurity products offer robust protection against fake online shops
Top-performing products include Avast, AVG, Fake-Shop Detector, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and Webroot
Fake shops often have an online lifespan of only a few weeks or months

Staying Safe on the Internet: Your Ultimate Online Shopping Protection Strategy
Protecting yourself online requires a multi-layered approach that combines technological tools with personal vigilance. When browsing online stores, always verify the website's authenticity by carefully examining the reputation and correctness of the web address. Legitimate websites typically have consistent branding, clear contact information and policies, and professional design. Be extremely cautious of websites with numerous spelling errors, low-quality images, or URLs that slightly misspell well-known brand names.

When a deal seems too good to be true, it's a glaring red flag that you might be dealing with a fraudulent website designed to steal your money or personal information, e.g., if an online store offers luxury goods like designer handbags, high-end electronics, or premium brand clothing at 70-90% off their typical market price.

Check your financial statements regularly and set up transaction alerts with your bank. Many financial institutions offer real-time notifications for online purchases, allowing you to quickly identify and report any suspicious activity. The faster you detect potential fraud, the easier it becomes to protect yourself and minimize potential financial damage.

Products included in the test:

Dedicated Solutions:

Fake-Shop Detector
Netcraft Extension
ScamAdviser

Trusted Shops Extension

WOT: Website Security & Safety Checker

Non-dedicated Solutions:

Adaware Privacy Standard
Avast Premium Security
AVG Internet Security
Avira Internet Security
Bitdefender Total Security
Comodo Internet Security Pro
Dr.Web Security Space
Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home
eScan Total Security Suite
ESET Home Security Essential
F-Secure Total
G Data Total Security
Google Chrome
K7 Total Security
Kaspersky Standard
Malwarebytes Premium
McAfee Total Protection
MetaCert Internet Security
Microsoft Defender Browser Protection
NordVPN Threat Protection Pro
Norton 360 Deluxe
Norton Ultra VPN
Panda Dome Essential
Quick Heal Internet Security
SafeDNS Home
Sophos Home Premium
Total Defense Premium Internet Security
TotalAV Antivirus Pro
Trend Micro Internet Security
VIPRE Advanced Security
Webroot Internet Security Plus
ZoneAlarm Extreme Security NextGen

Vendors seeking for a Fake-Shop Detection Certification Seal are encouraged to reach out to us at contact@av-comparatives.org for more details.

The full detailed report is available on the AV-Comparatives website.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/fake-shops-detection-test-november-2024/

Contact:

Peter Stelzhammer
e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org
phone: +43512287788

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570652/AV_Comparatives_Fakeshops.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257205/5054531/Logo.jpg

AV-Comparatives Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/av-comparatives-reveals-how-to-outsmart-digital-fraudsters-this-holiday-season--cybersecurity-shopping-protection-a-fake-shop-detection-test-302319488.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
