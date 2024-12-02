The Lufthansa Group has secured a significant milestone in its expansion strategy with the European Commission's conditional approval to acquire Italy's ITA Airways. The German aviation giant will initially purchase a 41% stake for €325 million, with an option for complete acquisition in the future. As part of the competitive regulatory requirements, Lufthansa must make substantial concessions, including granting easyJet access to short-haul routes from Rome and Milan, along with crucial slots at Linate Airport. Additionally, Air France-KLM and IAG will receive preferential treatment for long-haul connections.

Market Response

The market's reaction to this development has been cautious, with Lufthansa's stock experiencing a slight decline to €6.29 in XETRA trading. This price represents a considerable gap from the 52-week high of €8.59 recorded in December 2023. However, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, with an average target price of €7.26, suggesting significant upward potential for the stock.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Lufthansa information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Lufthansa analysis...