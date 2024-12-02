Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated November 13, 2024, it has filed an appeal with the Collegiate Court in Mexico of the decision of the North Center III and Auxiliary Regional Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice upholding the cancellation of the San Vicente 3 mineral concession ("San Vicente 3") by the Dirección General de Minas of Mexico ("DGM").

The Company has appealed the decision to the Collegiate Court on the basis that the Chamber had erroneously found that the DGM had complied with mandated cancellation procedures and, therefore, it violated the Company's fundamental rights such as due process and effective judicial protection.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232115

SOURCE: Chesapeake Gold Corp.