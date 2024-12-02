Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
02.12.24
12:12 Uhr
11,080 Euro
-0,160
-1,42 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 12:10 Uhr
Telenor's New CEO is in place

Finanznachrichten News

Fornebu, Norway - December 2, 2024 - Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer has her first official day as CEO of Telenor today. She is already well underway getting to know Telenor's people and business in the Nordics and Asia.

Until recently, Fasmer has been CEO of Sparebank1 Sør-Norge. She has spent the last few weeks meeting new colleagues in Telenor.

"Telenor has a strong footprint in both the Nordics and Asia. I will now use some time to listen, learn and understand our business, customers and people. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to get a head start in recent weeks. I have already met many talented people who are really passionate about Telenor's success. I really look forward to officially joining the team," says Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer.

Keeping a steady course

Fasmer takes over the reins from Sigve Brekke, who served as Telenor's CEO for more than nine years. It has been known for some time that Brekke would step down by the end of 2024.

The new CEO appointment was announced in May, but the appointment takes place today.

"Benedicte has already impressed us with leadership skills and visions for the future. She joins a Telenor that has delivered on strategy and created solid results in turbulent times. At the same time, we must continue to improve. Technology and digital services are developing faster than ever, and Telenor needs to be at the forefront of the field. On behalf of the board, I am therefore very pleased that Benedicte is in place and can start setting the course for the future," says Jens Petter Olsen, Chairman of the Board in Telenor.

Important part of society

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer has experience from the group management of DNB and Fremtind Forsikring, and has been CEO of Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge for the last four years. She has board experience from Oslo Stock Exchange and Vipps and has been a member of Norges Bank's Supervisory Council.

At Telenor, she will be the CEO for 11,000 employees in the Nordics and Asia. In total, Telenor has 211 million subscriptions in eight markets, including True in Thailand and CelcomDigi in Malaysia.

"Telenor, with over 170 years of history, stands as a cornerstone of society. Our services and infrastructure are integral to the communities we serve and our customers' daily lives. We are committed to maintaining this trust and will continue to uphold Telenor's strategic direction. I am also looking forward to explore the opportunities that technology represents for Telenor," says Fasmer.

Media contact:

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group

+47 93 46 72 24 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com


Attachment

  • Telenor's new CEO, Benedicte Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d7c4ead-1f4c-4f56-8ae5-ec2252f1d4dc)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
