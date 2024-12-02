Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 12:36 Uhr
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

02 December 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 November 2024, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 158,053,822. The Company has 66,937,481 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


© 2024 PR Newswire
