Zedge, Inc.: Emojipedia Launches Free AI-Powered Emoji Creator

Finanznachrichten News

New feature enables users to create custom emojis using AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced the debut of Emojipedia's innovative AI Emoji Generator, as part of its popular Emoji Playground. This free tool lets users create their own emojis by describing what they want and harnessing generative AI to deliver wowing emojis.

AI Emoji Creator Boy Playing Electric Guitar

Launched in time for Cyber Monday, the AI Emoji Generator offers a fun and intuitive way to create personalized emoji. Users simply describe their desired concept - such as "a dinosaur wearing a cowboy hat" - and watch as the tool brings their idea to life.

AI Emoji Creator Cowboy Frog

Key Features of the AI Emoji Generator:

  • Custom Emoji Creation: Type a description, and AI will generate an emoji to match.

  • Style Options: Choose between emoji styles inspired by Microsoft's 3D Fluent Emoji or Google's Noto Color Emoji.

  • Easy Sharing: Download, copy or share your custom emoji via platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, Slack and Discord.

"Our goal with our AI Emoji Generator is to provide a fun and user-friendly tool that empowers everyone to create unique emoji concepts beyond the limitations of standard keyboards," said Keith Broni, Emojipedia's Chief Emoji Officer. "Whether it's a quirky idea like a flamingo on roller skates or something more deeply personal, this feature allows users to express themselves in ways never before possible. We're excited to see the creative and unexpected designs our community will bring to life, and we're committed to continuing to innovate in how people engage with and use emojis."

AI Emoji Creator Man Wearing VR Headset

This launch builds on the success of Emojipedia's Emoji Playground, which already includes the popular Emoji Mashup Bot and emoji-based quizzes. With more innovative features planned for 2025, Emojipedia continues to lead the charge in emoji-driven creativity and engagement.

To try the new AI Emoji Creator, visit Emojipedia's Emoji Playground today and discover a whole new way to express yourself. https://emojipedia.org/

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Follow us on X:@Zedge@Emojipedia

Follow us on Zedge LinkedInEmojipedia LinkedIn

Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
