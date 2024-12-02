Aircraft Platforms Market worth $301.19 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft platforms market is projected to reach USD 301.19 billion by 2030, from USD 235.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. This growth is mainly driven by increased air traffic, higher defense budgets due to geopolitical tensions, advancements in aerospace technology, and evolving UAV and UAM regulations. Key developments focusing on enhancing aircraft efficiency, integrating advanced technologies such as AI, and increasing payload capacities. Additionally, the leading players in this market focus on large R&D expenditures in creating advanced systems to fulfill strategic requirements of all major countries, which also include the North American, European, Asian-Pacific, and Middle East regions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158064874

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Platforms Market"

539 - Tables

88 - Figures

395 - Pages

Aircraft Platforms Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 235.24 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 301.19 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Power Source, Propulsion Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of skilled labor Key Market Opportunities Advancements in electric and hybrid propulsion systems Key Market Drivers Increasing global air travel

Based on type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The UAVs segment is estimated to have highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily because due to their expanding applications in commercial sectors like delivery services, infrastructure inspection, and agriculture, alongside crucial military uses such as surveillance and targeted strikes. The rise in UAV adoption is bolstered by significant technological enhancements that improve operational efficiency, including longer flight durations, greater payload capacities, and enhanced autonomous operations. The integration of sophisticated AI algorithms is transforming UAVs into more autonomous systems capable of complex, decision-making tasks without direct human control. Regulatory environments are also evolving to better accommodate UAV operations, further facilitating growth by defining clearer paths to market for UAV technologies. This combination of advanced capabilities, expanding use cases, and supportive regulations underlines the dynamic expansion of UAVs within the global aircraft platforms market.

Based on propulsion technology, the Piston Engine Aircraft segment is forecasted to grow at second highest CAGR during forecast period.

The piston engine segment is forecasted to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period in aircraft platforms market. Piston engine aircraft are anticipated to experience the second highest growth rate within the aircraft platforms market due to their cost-effectiveness and essential role in pilot training. These aircraft are significantly cheaper to acquire and operate which makes them ideal for flight schools and private owners, and aligns with the increasing global demand for commercial pilots. Technological improvements have also enhanced the efficiency and environmental compliance of piston engines which enables them to meet stricter emission standards and operate on cleaner fuels like unleaded gasoline. Furthermore, their ability to take off and land on shorter runways and their versatility for use in various flying activities such as from recreational to bush flying drives the market demand. Manufacturers are capitalizing on these attributes by developing new models equipped with advanced avionics and improved safety features, driving broader adoption across the aviation industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158064874

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The aircraft platforms industry in North America is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. North America will lead the share of aircraft platforms during the forecast period driven by substantial investments in both civil and military sectors. The region's dominance is supported by robust infrastructure for aviation manufacturing and a high concentration of leading aerospace companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. These firms are continually innovating in terms of technology and design, particularly focusing on sustainability, reducing emissions, and improving fuel efficiency in civil aircraft, while integrating advanced technologies in military aircraft for superior capabilities in surveillance, stealth, and combat.

The growth in North America is also driven by a strong demand for new aircraft to replace aging fleets and to expand capacities in response to increasing air travel demand. Additionally, the US government's significant defense budget allocates funds for advanced fighter jets, helicopters, and UAVs, ensuring ongoing investment in next-generation aircraft.

All those segments and regions have drivers and restraints traceable back to either technological advancement or strategic defense requirements and, in aggregate, serve growth for the aircraft platforms sector.

Key players in the aircraft platforms companies are Airbus (France), Boeing (US), Embraer (Brazil), Textron Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), DJI (China), Bombardier (Canada), Ehang (China), ATR (France), General Atomics (US), Teledyne Flir LLC (US), Vertical Aerospace (UK), Archer Aviation (US), Dassault Aviation (France), and RTX (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=158064874

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Business Jet Market by Point of Sale (Pre-owned, OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), End-Use (Private Jet User, Operator), Systems (Aerostructures, Avionics, Aircraft Systems), Range - Global Forecast to 2032

Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2035

UAV (Drone) Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Point of Sale, Systems, Function, Industry, Application, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-platforms-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-platforms.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aircraft-platforms-market-worth-301-19-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302319406.html