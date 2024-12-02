Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed as an independent director effective on 30 November, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of BioGene, commented:

"We are honored to welcome Stephen Glover to our Board of Directors. Stephen's proven leadership in biopharma, combined with his expertise in corporate strategy, commercialization, and financial management, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His track record of building and transforming organizations aligns seamlessly with BioGene's mission to advance groundbreaking therapies."

About Stephen Glover:

Stephen Glover is an accomplished executive with over three decades of leadership experience in the biopharma industry. Currently, he serves as Chairman and CEO of ZyVersa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for inflammatory and kidney diseases. Stephen has successfully led multiple organizations, securing over $500 million in capital and creating more than $7 billion in shareholder value.

Previously, Stephen was Chairman of Ambrx, overseeing its $2 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. He also co-founded Coherus BioSciences, where he developed strategic partnerships valued at over $300 million. Stephen's operational expertise spans commercialization, integrated product development, and governance, having overseen the launch of over 25 products in multiple therapeutic areas.

In addition to his extensive executive experience, Stephen serves on the board of publicly traded companies, including as Chairman of PDS Biotechnology a NASDAQ company and the University of Miami Coulter Foundation, bringing insights into audit, compensation, and governance practices.

Stephen Glover remarked on his appointment:

"I am excited to join BioGene's Board of Directors and support the Company's vision of delivering transformative therapies. BioGene's innovative approach to addressing unmet medical needs resonates deeply with my own professional passion, and I look forward to contributing to its success."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene's expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia's 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation's commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. & BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding receipt of regulatory and other consents and approvals for the Acquisition; PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical Australia, and BioGene completing the Acquisition as contemplated by the Agreement; PreveCeutical receiving the necessary regulatory and other consents and approvals for the Distribution; and PreveCeutical completing the Distribution as contemplated above. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company; regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry adversely affecting the future results or performance of PreveCeutical or BioGene; the Company's failure to obtain the required consents and approvals for the Acquisition and the Distribution; and the Company determining that the Distribution is not an optimal strategy following tax and business consultations. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232058

SOURCE: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.