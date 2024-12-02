Northland Power Inc.: Northland Announces International Energy Transition Executive Christine Healy as New President and CEO





Northland's New President and CEO, Christine Healy

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) ("Northland" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed energy transition leader Christine Healy as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 5, 2025. In addition to serving as President and CEO, Ms. Healy will also be appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Christine Healy as Northland's President and CEO," said John Brace, Interim President & CEO and Board Chair. "After completing a comprehensive global search, we are confident that Christine's extensive leadership experience, proven track record in creating value and her deep understanding of the energy sector will bring invaluable expertise to lead Northland's future. Under Christine's leadership, Northland will continue to focus on its near-term goal of bringing our three large construction programs to commercial operations, while working with the senior management team to drive growth that will continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to working closely with Christine as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."

With over 20 years of experience in managing multi-billion-dollar businesses, Ms. Healy brings a wealth of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, as well as global leadership in sustainability and energy transition. Ms. Healy joins Northland from AtkinsRéalis, where she served as President of Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles at TotalEnergies for more than five years, including Senior Vice President of Carbon Neutrality and Continental Europe. In these positions, she spearheaded initiatives to achieve sustainable emissions reductions across TotalEnergies' global portfolio and led carbon capture, storage projects and nature-based solutions worldwide. Ms. Healy also served as President & CEO of Total E&P Canada, where she led a multi-billion-dollar energy business to record profitability through innovative cost and transportation strategies. She has also held senior positions as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel at Maersk Oil and Gas and Vice President of North America Business Development at Statoil (now Equinor). As an accomplished Canadian leader, Ms. Healy has consistently delivered new business opportunities, fostered strong stakeholder relationships and led teams through complex negotiations. A current board member of CNRL, one of Canada's largest companies, her experience spans living in five countries and managing teams across more than 20 countries, enabling her to drive cross-cultural collaboration and deliver innovative solutions that create lasting positive change. Christine will be based at Northland's headquarters in Toronto.

"I am thrilled and honoured to join Northland as President and CEO," said Ms. Healy. "The Company has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy solutions and I am eager to build on this strong foundation. Together with Northland's talented people, we will continue to innovate, expand its global energy portfolio, and create long-term value for stakeholders and communities. I am excited about the journey ahead and look forward to contributing to Northland's continued success."

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2GW (net 2.8GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

