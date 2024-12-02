ifm efector, inc.: Ifm Efector Launches New Cloud Option for Predictive Maintenance moneo Software

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / ifm efector, inc. (ifm), a leading provider of sensors, controls, and software for industrial automation, today announced the launch of its new moneo Cloud software. Adding the Cloud component to the moneo IIoT software platform enhances accessibility for customers that want to gain real-time insight into their machine data to improve machine availability, maintain process quality, or optimize energy consumption. The remote connection to machine visualization and alarm systems enables the transition from traditional maintenance programs to predictive maintenance based on real-time insights into machine health from anywhere.

The new cloud option reduces the burden on local IT infrastructure and expertise to maintain servers and data onsite, so manufacturers can quickly implement a full hardware and software solution. The remote access to machine health status helps manufacturers transition to a predictive maintenance program by simplifying installation of initial projects. Instead of running equipment to failure or scheduling time-based maintenance plans, moneo Cloud software helps manufacturers detect anomalies and predict failures before they stop production. It is compatible with all IO-Link sensors, reducing integration time and dependence on proprietary software. Users can send data to higher level software systems using MQTT.

"We developed moneo Cloud to overcome common barriers that typically delay or prevent the transition from time-based maintenance to truly predictive maintenance programs," says Roger Varma, CEO of ifm USA.

With a secure cellular connection, manufacturers can implement a proof of concept project with moneo Cloud in just a few hours. The intuitive drag-and-drop dashboard functionality reduces specialized programming requirements, allowing users to setup machine visualizations and alarms quickly. The Calculated Values function allows users to quickly transform process data into actionable insights.

"We are excited to help manufacturers access their critical production data and use it to solve real problems that they are facing," says Jim Yost, Sales Manager - Industry 4.0 at ifm USA.

Customers will need to purchase the moneo edgeGateway and moneo IIoT Core Cloud license to get started. The hardware and software offer many options to provide a modular solution that fits a wide range of manufacturing applications. For guidance in selecting the best solution for their application, customers can contact Jim Yost, Sales Manager. To find more technical information, visit the moneo Cloud software platform page.

About ifm efector, inc.

Established in 1985, ifm efector is an ISO 9001:2015 certified subsidiary of the global company, ifm electronic gmbh, Germany. ifm develops, manufactures, and markets sensors and controls technology to industries that include assembly and robotics, automotive, material handling, metal forming, mobile equipment, plastics, and food and beverage. Based in Malvern, PA, ifm has experienced tremendous growth with more than 200 employees from the surrounding area, the expansion of ten branches throughout the US, the opening of a manufacturing and technology center, ifm prover, in Malvern, PA (2012), and the building of a new 55,000 square-foot stocking and distribution facility in Downingtown, PA. To learn more, visit the ifm efector site.

