Park Mental Health Treatment Builds an Environment of Trust and Safety to Restore Dignity, Encourage Hope and Promote Healing for Clients

When it comes to mental health, possessing dignity is critical to holistic wellness. Relating to a person's sense of self-worth, respect, and value, is foundational for each person's success. This is why Park Mental Health is promoting a focus on patient dignity.

The universal concept of "dignity" is the state of being worthy of honor or respect. Yet, there are so many living without it.

A person's dignity can become easily undermined in many ways, according to Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers, and can include abuse, trauma, discrimination, stigma, low socioeconomic status, or bullying and harassment.

"All these factors lead to people feeling marginalized, hurt, harmed, and their sense of self-esteem is challenged and put down," Weathers said. "When dignity is absent, it can lead to feelings of shame, humiliation, powerlessness, and a diminished sense of self, all of which can negatively affect mental health."

Without dignity, the sense of self becomes eroded through adverse events, which creates an aching need for their pain and experiences to be validated.

"It's important for healthcare providers to promote inclusivity, practice a compassionate, person-centered stance, keep a confidential and safe space, and use active listening when addressing client's needs," Weathers said.

The team at Park Mental Health works alongside clients diagnosed with a variety of mental illnesses to rebuild their self-esteem, trust and safety.

This is done in a safe, therapeutic environment where their sense of dignity is restored through stable relationships that are free of judgment.

Some of the ways individuals are taught to cultivate a sense of dignity in their lives and in interactions with others include the following:

1. Self-Respect and Self-Care: Prioritize your own well-being by setting healthy boundaries, practicing self-care, and making choices that align with your values and needs.

2. Self-Awareness: Cultivate an awareness of your intrinsic worth, separate from external validation. Engage in practices like mindfulness and journaling to develop a deeper connection with yourself.

3. Kindness and Compassion: Treat yourself and others with kindness, compassion, and respect. This builds a positive cycle of dignity and respect.

4. Standing Up for Yourself: Advocate for your own needs and rights, whether in relationships, the workplace, or society. Standing firm in your own worth strengthens your dignity.

5. Building Positive Relationships: Surround yourself with individuals who affirm your worth and treat you with respect. Healthy relationships contribute significantly to your sense of dignity.

Park Mental Health professionals use various types of therapy with clients to address negative self-worth, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Trauma-Informed Care, Existential Therapy, Narrative Therapy and Person-Centered Therapy.

"When people feel dignified, they perceive themselves as deserving of respect and compassion, which positively influences their emotional and psychological resilience," she said.

Source: Park Mental Health