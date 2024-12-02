Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results, Company Delivers Record EBITDA, Company To Hold Investor Conference Call on December 3, 2024

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3 2024) and the nine months ended September 30, 2024. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars . A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

Q3 2024 and 9 Months 2024 Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024") decreased by 22%, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). Revenue for Q3 2024 was $6.7 million, as compared to $8.6 million for Q3 2023.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by 29%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $16.1 million, as compared to $22.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The revenue decline in both Q3 2024 and the first 9 months of 2024 was entirely tied to the planned sunsetting of a single contract that the company inherited with the acquisition of Gambit Rewards.

Gross Margin for Q3 2024 increased by 93% from 32% in Q3 2023 to 62% in Q3 2024.

Gross Margin for the first 9 months of 2024 increased by 114% from 28% in the first 9 months of 2023 to 60% in the first 9 months of 2024.

EBITDA in Q3 2024 was $708,649 vs Q3 2023 EBITDA of $33,408, an improvement of $675,241 .

EBITDA in the first 9 months of 2024 was $120,866 vs an EBITDA loss of $1,939,921 in the first 9 months of 2023, an improvement of $2,060,787.

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $15.5MM at September 30, 2024, an increase of 7% as compared to September 30, 2023 of $14.5MM.

Cash at the end of Q3 2024 was $4.6 million and the company continues to be debt free.

Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp, stated "Q3 2024 represents a pivotal moment in Snipp's history as we achieved record-breaking quarterly EBITDA -a testament to our strategic focus on high-margin revenue streams and operational excellence," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO. "The early performance of SnippMEDIA, now reaching over 30 million monthly active users and achieving strong engagement metrics, along with continued strength in our core business, highlights our ability to deliver innovative solutions and potential high growth opportunities in the future that can only add to the continued growth of our business. With a near record bookings backlog in the core Snipp business and exciting integrations/launches planned for SnippMedia in 2025, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum and drive long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company's operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company's calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company's defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:

Three Three Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 USD USD USD USD Net income (loss) before interest, foreign exchange, other income and taxes 253,687 (285,957 ) (1,491,063 ) (3,100,656 ) Amortization of intangibles 267,533 276,048 787,201 816,056 Depreciation of equipment 3,254 2,969 9,439 8,294 Share-based payments 184,175 40,348 815,289 336,385 EBITDA 708,649 33,408 120,866 (1,939,921 )

The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:

Three Three Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 USD USD USD USD Revenue 6,652,842 8,558,577 16,066,390 22,585,589 Less: Campaign infrastructure 2,519,189 5,799,659 6,367,969 16,222,950 Gross Margin 4,133,653 2,758,918 9,698,421 6,362,639

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

