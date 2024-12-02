London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - IMAATU, the celebrated Vienna-based fashion house known for its bold fusion of Viennese precision and West African artistry, made waves at the London Lifestyle Awards® 2024. The brand captivated audiences with a stunning showcase of sustainable luxury, demonstrating that fashion can be both ethically conscious and unapologetically bold.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/229783_af53f55774d67880_001full.jpg

A Spotlight Moment at the London Lifestyle Awards

IMAATU's participation in the awards spotlighted its innovative approach to design, blending bold cultural elements with architectural precision. Attendees were mesmerized by pieces from two standout collections, HEROINE and ROOT-ATION, which embody the house's commitment to crafting sustainable, show-stopping couture.

The HEROINE Collection: Sculptural, gravity-defying pieces that blend fluid movement with meticulous structure. The standout piece, a nude and lavender silk gown, was a striking example of IMAATU's ability to merge elegance with architectural precision.

The ROOT-ATION Collection: A celebration of sustainable opulence, featuring metallic creations in gold, pink, and red. These designs challenge conventional ideas of ethical fashion by proving that sustainability can dazzle on the global stage.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/229783_af53f55774d67880_002full.jpg

Omatu Fulani on the Power of Fashion

Speaking at the event, Omatu Fulani, IMAATU's founder and creative director, said, "Participating in the London Lifestyle Awards was an opportunity to demonstrate that sustainable fashion isn't just a trend - it's the future of luxury. Every piece we create tells a story of innovation, cultural harmony, and a commitment to leaving a positive impact on the world."

Omatu's designs are deeply inspired by her Nigerian-Austrian heritage, bringing a unique cultural perspective to every collection. With training from Vienna's Hetzendorf Castle and the Viennese Conservatory, Fulani combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation, creating garments that blur the line between fashion and art.

Sustainable Luxury on the Rise

IMAATU's presence at the London Lifestyle Awards highlights the growing demand for sustainable luxury in fashion. From red carpet moments to international stages, the brand continues to push boundaries and redefine what ethical couture can achieve.

About IMAATU

Born in Vienna, raised on two continents, and now gaining global acclaim, IMAATU represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury fashion. The brand's commitment to blending timeless craftsmanship with future-forward innovation has positioned it as a leader in conscious couture.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229783

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC