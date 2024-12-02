Muktagacha Solartech Energy Ltd. has agreed to build and operate a 20 MW solar project in Bangladesh, following the signing of a $24. 3 million investment package from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The ADB has offered a $24. 3 million financing package for a 20 MW grid-connected solar power plant in the north-central division of Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The package consists of a $15. 5 million loan from the ADB and a $8. 8 million loan from Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2 (LEAP 2), which is administered by the ADB. It has gone to Muktagacha Solartech Energy Ltd. , a subsidiary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...