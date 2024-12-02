LongPoint's proprietary ETFs democratize difficult to invest in strategies

LongPoint's four Geared ETFs provide leveraged or inverse leveraged exposure to Crude Oil or Natural Gas

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today announced the listing of four leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs ("Geared ETFs") on the TSX. The ETFs provide up to two times exposure to Crude Oil or Natural Gas.

The leverage ratios of the ETFs are two times leveraged or inverse leveraged exposure to Crude Oil or Natural Gas as of December 2, 2024, as applicable.

New LongPoint Geared ETFs:

SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF ("CLUP") and SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF ("CLDN") seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to up to two times (2X) or two times the inverse (-2X) of the daily performance of the Solactive Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index, which is calculated in U.S. dollars. The ETFs do not hedge their currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF ("NGUP") and SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF ("NGDN") seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to up to two times (2X) or two times the inverse (-2X) of the daily performance of the Solactive Natural Gas Rolling Futures Index, which is calculated in U.S. dollars. The ETFs do not hedge their currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

"LongPoint has built these four ETFs to provide rules based, practical and transparent trading tools for Canadian investors who have strong short-term views on the direction of crude oil or natural gas. These new ETFs provide alternative trading tools for sophisticated self-directed retail investors to access commodity markets," said Steven Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint ETFs.

LongPoint is the newest entrant into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 50 years of experience designing, building and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

"These 'Geared ETFs' are the first proprietary ETFs offered by LongPoint. The ETFs are intended to provide short-term exposure for savvy investors that want access to daily reset leveraged positions in crude oil and natural gas so there is no fear of losing more than your invested capital unlike with futures contracts. We see the leveraged ETF market as underrepresented in Canada," said Mr. Hawkins.

The Geared ETFs have closed their offering of initial units and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. LongPoint ETFs are managed by LongPoint Asset Management Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

These ETFs are alternative mutual funds, as such, are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds.

The Geared ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The Geared ETFs are highly speculative and use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold a Geared ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets.

The Solactive Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index and the Solactive Natural gas Rolling Futures Index are calculated and administered by Solactive AG. (www.solactive.com). The LongPoint ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the manager or the applicable ETF, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of such Index or applicable Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instruments nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the ETFs.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SOURCE: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.