building upon Rozmin s.r.o., (a materially key and related Slovak mining company of the GESI-EuroGas Group) successful exit from the Bratislava bankruptcy court in Slovakia in late 2023, legal action was formally initiated on November 11th 2024 by EuroGas GmbH (another related company of the GESI-EuroGas Group) against Rozmin s.r.o. and EUROTALC s.r.o. in the Municipal Court Bratislava III. Where EuroGas is seeking judicial acknowledgment of its ownership interest in Rozmin which was illegally stolen by Austria's Schmid Industrieholding - Baumit Group in 2014.

This action is the first of several legal proceedings that the GESI-EuroGas Group is planning to launch in its efforts to redress the alleged illegal expropriation of EuroGas Inc's previously owned mining rights over the world-renowned Gemerska Poloma talc-soapstone deposit, located in central Slovakia, one of the largest and purest talc ore-bodies in the world, previously owned by EuroGas Inc.'s Slovakian mining company Rozmin s.r.o..

The Company also wishes to highlight to its shareholders the important fact that since Rozmin was officially under bankruptcy for more than 10 years and only emerged from such a process in summer 2023, there were no statute of limitations running during this entire period. The November 11th 2024 legal action initiated in Slovakia has now interrupted and/or formally stopped any limitation period in any statute of limitations.

In light of massive evidence having discovered through the reorganization of Rozmin, GESI-EuroGas's legal team has also recommended the pursuit of all legal actions available under the US Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO-Act) against the accused and its financiers and backers, including anonym users having used the internet with threats against GESI-EuroGas Inc. and its directors and management.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with the achievement of this important milestone and we are looking forward to updating our shareholders and affiliated stakeholders more frequently in the months ahead. We remain highly confident that international justice will soon prevail and that our tireless efforts will be financially rewarded."

