KnowBe4's new Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents (AIDA) to advance human risk management

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced a new innovative suite of AI-native security agents designed to automate and enhance human risk management AIDA.

AIDA is a suite of agents that enhances the approach to human risk management by leveraging multiple AI technologies to create personalized, adaptive and highly effective training for all end users that actually changes behavior. Underpinning the entire suite of agents is the SmartRisk AgentTM. SmartRisk Agent leverages end user behavioral data from across KnowBe4's products to help measure cyber risk in humans. This agent's multidimensional Risk Scores are designed to make it easier for security professionals to see potential problems at the user, group and organizational levels.

According to a LastPass 2024 survey, over 95% of cybersecurity professionals believe AI-generated content makes phishing detection more challenging. This technological advancement in the hands of bad actors has created a new breed of highly convincing social engineering attacks that one-size-fits-all security awareness training struggles to combat.

"AIDA is not merely the next step in KnowBe4's human risk management, it is a quantum leap forward," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It offers a suite of AI-native agents that transform how security professionals approach human risk management. AIDA empowers organizations to stay ahead of AI-based cybersecurity attacks by measuring human risk scores to better understand and mitigate threats within the risk landscape."

The first four agents that have been released include:

Automated Training Agent: Uses AI with 316 indicators influencing 37 factors across 7 knowledge areas to analyze end users' learning history, job role, risk score, behavior patterns and even languages so AIDA can automatically assign the most relevant and engaging content. Template Generation Agent: Leveraging generative AI, AIDA creates highly realistic phishing templates that can mirror current attack vectors. Social Engineering Indicators, or red flags, are based upon the NIST Phish Scale Framework. Knowledge Refresher Agent: AIDA delivers bite-sized knowledge refreshers at optimal intervals, ensuring end users actually apply critical security concepts. Policy Quiz Agent: AIDA generates intelligent quizzes based on an organization's specific security and compliance policies.

AIDA is available as an add-on for KnowBe4 customers with a Diamond level KnowBe4 subscription. For more information on AIDA, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/AIDA.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202080117/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact Kathy Wattman at pr@knowbe4.com 727-474-9950.