Skyflow empowers enterprises to build and deploy secure, privacy-preserving AI agents across any data, any model, or any cloud.

Skyflow, the security and privacy company for the modern AI data stack, today unveiled new capabilities for Agentic AI. These allow enterprises to build and deploy AI agents with a security and privacy trust layer with features that include protecting sensitive data flowing in and out of AI agents, auditing logging, governance, and compliance with global and regional data protection measures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202242238/en/

Modern AI Data Stack: Security and Privacy for Agents (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is a new ecosystem emerging for agentic apps built on a new AI data stack. Skyflow is announcing partnerships with Databricks, the data and AI company, and enterprise orchestration platform, Workato, adding to its existing partnerships announced last year with Snowflake, AWS and others.

Agentic AI: More Agents, More Problems

As AI advances from simpler apps that use one LLM to deploying intelligent agents, enterprises face new data privacy, security, and governance challenges. Last year, Skyflow introduced the GPT Privacy Vault, which has become a leading solution for Gen AI security privacy.

Now, with the rise of Agentic AI autonomous agents capable of reasoning, decision-making, and action businesses face an entirely new set of challenges that traditional security measures are ill-equipped to solve:

Access to Sensitive Data (e.g., PII) : AI agents often require access to highly sensitive data, such as transaction histories or medical records, to perform tasks effectively.

: AI agents often require access to highly sensitive data, such as transaction histories or medical records, to perform tasks effectively. Complex Interactions : Agents engage in many-to-many interactions, increasing the risk of data exposure and unauthorized access.

: Agents engage in many-to-many interactions, increasing the risk of data exposure and unauthorized access. Data Management : Handling data, memory, and state while retrieving information from multiple sources complicates governance.

: Handling data, memory, and state while retrieving information from multiple sources complicates governance. Security Threats : Heightened vulnerabilities, including data leaks, exfiltration, and AI-specific risks such as prompt injections.

: Heightened vulnerabilities, including data leaks, exfiltration, and AI-specific risks such as prompt injections. Regulatory Compliance : Navigating strict regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and emerging frameworks like the EU AI Act.

: Navigating strict regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and emerging frameworks like the EU AI Act. Sovereignty: Many countries already have laws for data residency, and are adding regulations that require models and data to meet sovereignty requirements.

Without robust security, privacy, and governance controls, these challenges can lead to breaches, regulatory penalties, and erosion of customer trust.

Skyflow Agentic AI Security Privacy

"Agentic AI will be built on a modern AI data stack, and we are excited to be partnering with leaders like Databricks (Data Intelligence Platform) and Workato (enterprise orchestration). If we want agents to act on behalf of our employees, customers, or enterprises, we will need to be able to trust them and you can only trust a system if it's built thoughtfully with guardrails for security, privacy and responsible use," said Anshu Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Skyflow.

Skyflow offers a comprehensive solution for building secure and trustworthy AI agents, safeguarding every stage of the AI agent lifecycle-from data collection for model training and fine-tuning to executing actions on behalf of users or within defined workflows. Skyflow provides the required AI guardrails during:

Data Collection by detecting and de-identifying sensitive data in real-time to minimize risks and ensure compliance with global standards.

by detecting and de-identifying sensitive data in real-time to minimize risks and ensure compliance with global standards. Model Training and Fine-Tuning by protecting training datasets with privacy-preserving techniques to prevent sensitive data leakage into AI models used in the Agents.

by protecting training datasets with privacy-preserving techniques to prevent sensitive data leakage into AI models used in the Agents. Agent Tools and Actions by securing data flows across tools and integrations (e.g., RAG, datastores, SaaS apps) to maintain privacy during agent execution.

by securing data flows across tools and integrations (e.g., RAG, datastores, SaaS apps) to maintain privacy during agent execution. Prompt-and-Response Workflows, protecting sensitive interactions with a purpose-built AI Gateway, offering fine-grained access controls and real-time privacy enforcement.

Skyflow secures the AI agent lifecycle with capabilities that protect sensitive information via de-identification to anonymize data. It is a purpose-built AI Gateway that protects sensitive interactions with its unique two-way data rehydration capability. The solution includes authorization and auditing tools that ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act, enabling companies to build and deploy agents confidently while meeting legal requirements.

"Workato is excited to be partnering with Skyflow. As we are seeing enterprises rapidly shift from initial prototyping with AI to Orchestrating Agents, enhanced protection for sensitive data becomes a priority," said Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO of Workato.

To explore the full scope of Skyflow's new solution, check the companion blog that details its capabilities.

About Skyflow

Skyflow is the security and privacy solution for the modern AI data stack built to radically simplify how companies isolate, protect, and govern their customers' most sensitive data.

Skyflow is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and was founded in 2019. Learn how Skyflow can help your business innovate securely, visit www.skyflow.com, or follow us on X, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202242238/en/

Contacts:

Rajsi Rana

rajsi.rana@skyflow.com