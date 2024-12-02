Anzeige
02.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
Luxurynsight and Heuritech, two French AI & Data Leaders unite to unlock next-level data intelligence for Luxury, Fashion and Beauty Brands

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As from November 2024, Heuritech has officially joined the Luxurynsight Group. This strategic operation marks a major step forward their shared vision to become the global Data Intelligence SaaS leader for strategic decision-making in the Luxury, Fashion and Beauty industries.

Luxurynsight & Heuritech Logo

This union reinforces Luxurynsight's renowned expertise in market intelligence with Heuritech's cutting-edge consumer insights creating a powerful, all-encompassing solution for professionals across the industry to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Luxurynsight built its reputation as the trusted data partner for prestigious Groups and Maisons such as LVMH, Chanel, Kering, L'Oréal, Dior, Bulgari, Balenciaga, Armani, Coty or Puig.

Heuritech bridges the gap between AI and business by empowering major and global brands, retailers and manufacturers to forecast demand and trends more accurately.

"The addition of Heuritech AI-powered product recognition and trend forecasting strengthens our ability to provide a full 360-degree view of market dynamics and consumer behaviors, enhancing our clients' competitive edge" said Jonathan Siboni, CEO of Luxurynsight.

Elaia and Serena investment funds are happy and proud to join Luxurynsight's shareholder base alongside historic strategic shareholders such as Christian Blanckaert (ex EVP of Hermès), Stanislas de Quercize (ex CEO of Cartier), Isabelle Gex (ex President of Shiseido Fragrance), Pierre Denis (ex CEO of Jimmy Choo), Boris Collardi (ex Managing Partner of Pictet, ex CEO of Julius Baer), Sandrine Zerbib (ex President of Adidas China) etc.

Luxurynsight and Heuritech are very excited about the future and dedicated to continue delivering actionable insights that clients increasingly need to stay ahead of market dynamics.

For more information, please visit our dedicated page

About Luxurynsight - Luxurynsight provides a suite of AI-powered SaaS platforms to over 50 luxury, fashion and beauty Groups, Maisons and retailers. It supports them in unparalleled data-driven analytics to optimize decision making in Competitive Intelligence and Marketing (LY News, LY Watch), Pricing (LY Price), Retail (LY Retail) or Investment.

About Heuritech - Heuritech developed a world leading AI-based visual recognition technology and forecasting model for fashion brands. First recipient of the VivaTech LVMH Innovation Award, its SaaS platform brings the largest, most scalable dataset and most accurate forecast model for brands to quantify and predict what people wear by market and typology (products, colors, etc.).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565013/Luxurynsight_and_Heuritech_Logo.jpg

Contact press: Léa Gossein - press@luxurynsight.com | Céline Cattoen - celine.cattoen@wellcom.fr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxurynsight-and-heuritech-two-french-ai--data-leaders-unite-to-unlock-next-level-data-intelligence-for-luxury-fashion-and-beauty-brands-302319526.html

