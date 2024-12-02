Datamatics Global Services Limited: Datamatics Achieves UK Government-Backed Cyber Essentials Certifications, Enhancing Cybersecurity for Global Clients

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS), a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, has achieved the Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications. Backed by the UK Government's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), these certifications validate Datamatics' robust security practices and position the company as a preferred partner for enterprises seeking trusted and secure solutions.

As cybersecurity becomes increasingly vital in maintaining trust and ensuring business continuity, these certifications reflect Datamatics' proactive approach to addressing common cyber threats. Audited by Techforce Cyber, an independent third-party auditor, the process involved a thorough evaluation of Datamatics' defences against various cyber-attack scenarios, confirming the company's adherence to stringent security standards.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive Security Audit : The certification process assessed over 100 criteria across five key areas: Firewalls, Secure Configuration, Security Update Management, User Access Control, and Malware Protection.

: The certification process assessed over 100 criteria across five key areas: Firewalls, Secure Configuration, Security Update Management, User Access Control, and Malware Protection. Global Coverage : The certifications apply to Datamatics' operations in both the UK and India, ensuring consistent security practices across regions.

: The certifications apply to Datamatics' operations in both the UK and India, ensuring consistent security practices across regions. Preferred Partner Eligibility: Achieving these certifications enhances Datamatics' credibility as a trusted partner, giving clients greater confidence in the company's ability to deliver secure, reliable services.

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics, said:

"Cybersecurity is not just a necessity - it is essential to maintaining business integrity. Achieving the Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications reinforces our commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest levels of security across our global operations. This recognition strengthens Datamatics' position as a trusted, secure partner for businesses worldwide."

Gopal Ranjan, Global Head - Quality and DPO at Datamatics, added:

"This recognition follows a detailed assessment by Techforce Cyber, covering more than 100 technical controls to ensure we meet the highest cybersecurity standards. It highlights our dedication to protecting client data and reinforces the trust our customers place in us to deliver secure, dependable solutions."

Additionally, Datamatics has recently become one of the first global organisations to receive the ISO 42001:2023 certification, recognising its implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) framework.

By attaining these certifications, Datamatics sets a benchmark for cybersecurity excellence, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for enterprises that prioritise secure and trusted digital solutions.

For more information, visit www.datamatics.com .

