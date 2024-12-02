The "Finland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Finland is over 170 MW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current existing capacity. Helsinki, Vantaa, and Kajaani dominate existing data center capacity in Finland. Around 60% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Kouvola and Helsinki.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

atNorth

Creanova Datacenter

Datalahti

Digita

Elisa

Equinix

Ficolo

Herman IT

Hetzner

Hyperco

Mediam

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

STORESPEED

Telia Finland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjad7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202082715/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900