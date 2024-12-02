JIVA Technologies Inc.: JIVA Technologies Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JIVA Technologies Inc . (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, has announced the filing of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), and related officer certifications for the six months ended September 30, 2024 (the "Q2 Filing"). The Q2 Filing is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

: $982,209, demonstrating improved operational efficiencies (September 2023: $3,376,407). Net Loss: $1,333,895, a significant reduction compared to the same period last year (September 2023: $3,978,410).

These results showcase JIVA's progress in optimizing its operations and aligning its business strategies with long-term growth in the wellness industry.

"Our second-quarter results underscore the strides JIVA is making in strengthening its business foundations and adapting to the evolving wellness market," said Lorne Rapkin CEO of JIVA Technologies. "We remain focused on scaling our innovative platforms and creating transformative experiences, both online and in-person, while delivering sustainable value for our stakeholders.

Additional Information

The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for 2024 are available on JIVA's website (www.plantx.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

Forward-Looking Information

