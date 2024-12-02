Input Output: Input | Output Announces $100,000 Hydra Doom Tournament, in Global Online Gaming Event with In-Person Finals

The groundbreaking tournament aims to showcase Cardano's scalability, combining esports gaming with blockchain innovation.

Input | Output (IO) is thrilled to announce a high-stakes Doom tournament with $100,000 in the prize pool, kicking off online on December 3, 2024, and culminating in a live finals event in Las Vegas in January 2025. This innovative tournament aims to unite thousands of players worldwide in a competitive showcase of gaming classic Doom running on the Cardano blockchain, powered by the groundbreaking scaling solution Hydra. In this once-in-a-lifetime tournament both player's skills and the underlying technology will be pushed to the limits.

The Hydra Doom tournament will feature online qualifiers, where participants will battle against AI Bots, designed to push the Hydra protocol to new limits of throughput and speed. The event serves as a live demonstration of Hydra's incredible performance and secure technology, underscoring Input | Output's commitment to research-based blockchain advancements for gaming and beyond.

The qualifier round will also include an exciting live broadcast Show Match featuring notable figures from the gaming and entertainment world, including Twitch creator PotasticP, multi-platinum hip-hop artist MIMS (known for the hit song "This Is Why I'm Hot"), and former DOOM 3 Champion and Esports Hall of Famer, Fatal1ty, as well as actor Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians). Adding to the excitement, the event will also feature the hosting expertise of one of esports favorite personalities, Dgon and Raynday..

"Hydra's Doom tournament is an exciting blend of innovation and competition," said Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output. "We're thrilled to host the Hydra Doom tournament, bringing together players from across the globe for an unforgettable showdown in one of the most exciting and intense gaming events of the year. This isn't just about the thrill of competition or the substantial cash prize for winners; it's a rare chance to be part of something historic. Players will be making their mark in an event that combines skill, rivalry, and the forefront of blockchain technology. With Hydra's power, we're pushing gaming to new limits, with the aim of reaching up to a million transactions per second, and setting the stage for the future of high-speed, blockchain-enabled gaming. We invite players everywhere to join us, test their skills, and take part in a groundbreaking moment for both gaming and technology."

Tournament Highlights:

Global Online Qualifiers - Players can join a global online Doom tournament during a 2-hour window on December 3, 2024, to enter the competition for the $100,000 prize pool.

Live Broadcast - The qualifiers will feature live online coverage, including commentary, special guests, and Show Matches featuring well-known influencers from the gaming community, including the KOL Show Matches with Poptastic, MIMS, Fatal1ty, and Chris Pang.

In-Person Finals - Top players from the online tournament will advance to the finals in Las Vegas in January 2025, where they'll compete live for the $100,000 prize pool at a professional esports arena.

Event Details:

Global Online Tournament Launch and KOL Showmatch: December 3, 2024 beginning at 7am PST

In-Person Finals: January 2025, Las Vegas

Prize Pool: $100,000

Registration: https://Doom.Hydra.Family/

About Hydra

Hydra is a Cardano Layer 2 scalability solution based on peer-reviewed research, engineered to deliver high transaction speeds, instant finality, and minimal cost, setting the stage for blockchain's mass adoption across diverse industries.

This event invites gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike to witness and participate in a historic moment for blockchain technology and competitive gaming.

For more information or for signing up for an email notification before the event, please visit https://Doom.Hydra.Family/ .

About Input Output

Founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, Input Output is one of the world's leading blockchain infrastructure research and engineering companies. Fully decentralized remote working organization committed to the highest principles of academic rigor and evidence-based software development. The company builds high-assurance blockchain infrastructure solutions for the public, private sector, and government clients. It is also the driving force behind the decentralized and smart contract platform, Cardano, as well as the upcoming Midnight blockchain. For more information, please visit the website here.

Georgia Hanias

Head of PR, Input Output

georgia.hanias@iohk.io

+44 (0) 7812 211 403

