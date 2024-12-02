Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) ("Altima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name from Altima Resources Ltd. to "Altima Energy Inc." as permitted by the relevant regulatory authorities and approved by the directors. The name change is to be effective December 6, 2024.

On or around December 6, 2024, at market open, the common shares of the Company will trade under the new name "Altima Energy Inc." The Common Shares will continue to trade under the existing trading symbol "ARH" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 02157V108 and CA02157V1085 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

