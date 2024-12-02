Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
02.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
Livnashipping: Livna Shipping Denies Links to Dark Fleet Having Ceased All Activity in July 2023

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Livna Shipping Ltd, the Hong Kong-based shipping charterer, denies any link to sanctioned vessels or the "dark fleet", in response to a series of malicious and ill-informed media enquiries that seek to damage the company and its standing in the market.

Contrary to rumours being disseminated in the market, Livna has never engaged in any deceptive shipping practices nor has Livna chartered any vessel that has been sanctioned or formed part of the so called "dark fleet". Livna ceased all activity in July 2023 and is no longer active in the market. Livna does not own or operate any vessel, and it focused exclusively on ship chartering. Livna has also never chartered any vessel from owners that have been sanctioned. Evidence to support these facts is freely available on trading information sites.

No vessel whilst under charter by Livna has been sanctioned as Livna has never breached any sanctions. Any vessel that has been historically chartered by Livna and have subsequently been chartered by other charterers or shipping companies that have no relationship whatsoever with Livna, may have subsequently been sanctioned for their voyages. Any such sanctioned vessels have no connection with any Livna chartered voyages.

Livna is an independent company, and no persons have had any managerial or administrative control over the company other than Michael Chang Wen Pean, the sole shareholder and ultimate beneficial owner of the firm since 1 October 2018.

Livna shipping wants to make it very clear that, contrary to a false narrative being distributed to press outlets, Mr. Niels Troost has no affiliation whatsoever with Livna and played no role in Livna's operations, be it commercial, managerial or otherwise.

We caution any party against believing any narrative around Livna that does not come from the company itself.

Source: Livnashipping

Contact: mchang@livnashipping.com

SOURCE: Livna Shipping Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
