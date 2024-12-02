Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUL8 | ISIN: AU0000162950 | Ticker-Symbol: JUE0
Berlin
02.12.24
08:15 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AXP ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXP ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AXP Energy Limited: AXP Shareholder Webinar - Pathfinder Gas to Power Update

Finanznachrichten News

FLORENCE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / AXP Energy Limited (ASX:AXP)(OTC PINK:AUNXF), ('AXP', 'Company') confirms that it will hold a shareholder briefing at 10:30 am AEDT on Thursday, 5 December 2024 (6:30 pm New York GMT -5 4 December 2024).

CEO Tim Hart and Chairman Sam Jarvis will provide an update on the progress of the gas-to-power operations underway at the Company's 100%-owned Pathfinder Field in Colorado as well as progress on other field development activity to enhance oil & has production.

The briefing will be followed by a Q&A session.

Questions can be submitted now to alex@investorstream.com.au or in written form during the webinar. Anyone wishing to attend the webinar must register using the below link:

Webinar Details

Date and time: 10:30 am AEDT (6:30 pm New York GMT -5 4 December 2024) on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

Registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYCbnTesTj2HYGd09vduFA#/registration

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of AXP Energy Limited.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Sam Jarvis, Non-Executive Chairman: 0418 165 686

For US-based inquiries please contact Tim Hart Chief Executive Officer: +1 (303) 999-5420

Released through: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: 0413 150 448 ben.jarvis@sdir.com.au

ABOUT AXP ENERGY LIMITED

AXP ENERGY Limited (ASX: AXP, OTC: AUNXF) is an oil & gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. AXP is focused on repurposing stranded gas at its 100%-owned Pathfinder Field for power generation and plans to sell this power to data centre operators and owners focused on High Performance Computing (HPC) including AI, rendering and other high processor intensive operations. It has secured its first customer with Blackhart Technologies LLC. AXP has 24 operating oil & gas wells at its Pathfinder Field.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains or may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as "expects", "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur. Hydrocarbon production rates fluctuate over time due to reservoir pressures, depletion, down time for maintenance and other factors. The Company does not represent that quoted hydrocarbon production rates will continue indefinitely.

SOURCE: AXP Energy Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.