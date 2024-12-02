AXP Energy Limited: AXP Shareholder Webinar - Pathfinder Gas to Power Update

AXP Energy Limited (ASX:AXP)(OTC PINK:AUNXF), ('AXP', 'Company') confirms that it will hold a shareholder briefing at 10:30 am AEDT on Thursday, 5 December 2024 (6:30 pm New York GMT -5 4 December 2024).

CEO Tim Hart and Chairman Sam Jarvis will provide an update on the progress of the gas-to-power operations underway at the Company's 100%-owned Pathfinder Field in Colorado as well as progress on other field development activity to enhance oil & has production.

The briefing will be followed by a Q&A session.

Questions can be submitted now to alex@investorstream.com.au or in written form during the webinar. Anyone wishing to attend the webinar must register using the below link:

Webinar Details

Date and time: 10:30 am AEDT (6:30 pm New York GMT -5 4 December 2024) on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

Registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYCbnTesTj2HYGd09vduFA#/registration

ABOUT AXP ENERGY LIMITED

AXP ENERGY Limited (ASX: AXP, OTC: AUNXF) is an oil & gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. AXP is focused on repurposing stranded gas at its 100%-owned Pathfinder Field for power generation and plans to sell this power to data centre operators and owners focused on High Performance Computing (HPC) including AI, rendering and other high processor intensive operations. It has secured its first customer with Blackhart Technologies LLC. AXP has 24 operating oil & gas wells at its Pathfinder Field.

This announcement contains or may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as "expects", "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur. Hydrocarbon production rates fluctuate over time due to reservoir pressures, depletion, down time for maintenance and other factors. The Company does not represent that quoted hydrocarbon production rates will continue indefinitely.

