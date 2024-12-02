Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
Soulverse's SoulX Token Goes Live on Coinstore: A Leap in Identity Tech

Finanznachrichten News

SoulX: Revolutionizing Identity Management and Payments with Decentralised Security

UTTARAKHAND, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Soulverse, a tech firm building the next-generation identity solutions, recently launched their utility Token "SoulX" on Coinstore. SoulX is launched with a vision to help with centralised data vulnerabilities and complex verification processes with a unified platform for secure, decentralised identity management, payments, and asset holding.

Image Caption: Kavitha Kanaparthi, Founder and Visionary Leader of Soulverse

SoulX tokens offer staking rewards. As Soulverse believes that bringing the community together is the way forward, and with that vision, 30% of Soulverse's revenue will be distributed to token holders. This is a rare and unique benefit that Soulverse offers to its SoulX token holders.

SoulX is an ERC20 token built on the Polygon blockchain to ensure smooth integration with other decentralised applications. Further, to protect users from scams or counterfeit tokens, Soulverse has published the token address in all their communication with the community and ensures they are aware of the chain that is minted on so that they are aware that any other alternatives are not Soulverse's tokens.

On this occasion, Kavitha Kanaparthi, CEO & Founder of Soulverse says, "SoulX acts as a cornerstone in the Soulverse ecosystem, and is here to revolutionise identity and financial transactions by merging blockchain technology with user sovereignty. For the past one year Soulverse has focused on community building, as it is key to any token's stability. With SoulX, we aim to create strategic partnerships for utilisation of the Soulverse ecosystem that increases the circulating supply of the token to bring further stability and growth"

Backing this revolutionary platform is an exceptional team of industry veterans and thought leaders: Krishna Majithia, Strategic Advisor (Ex-Citi Bank); Rajat Bhatia, Strategic Advisor (Ex-Merrill Lynch); Ravi Shankar, CTO and Dean at UPES, Dehradun; Krishi Hirani, Technology and Growth Advisor (Technical/Strategic Advisor at PlayStation); Rajeev Nanda, AI/ML and Technology Advisor (Ex-Intel); and Abhishek Prasad, Head of Business Development and Innovation (Ex-JLL). Their diverse expertise across global banking, technology innovation, AI/ML, gaming, academia, and business development lays a strong foundation for this credible platform and token, promising unmatched value and innovation in the industry.

Soulverse's wallet is slated to release in the first quarter of 2025 and with that it aims for SoulX's circulating supply to grow and stabilise the token's value and utility in the next 12 months.

What is Soulverse

Soulverse is a Next-Generation Decentralised Identity Infrastructure that aims to make decentralised identities universally accessible across industries and use cases. Soulverse is creating solutions that elevate individuals to be self-sovereign, ensuring their digital existence remains authentic and protected with the help of its flagship products Soul Scan, Soul Wallet, SoulIDTM, and Soulogram. Soulverse harnesses the power of SSI, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometric technologies to emerge as a paragon of visionary leadership, technological innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.

For more information, visit www.soulverse.us

Media Contact

Organization: Soulverse
Contact Person Name: Kavitha
Website: https://soulverse.us/
Email: kavitha@soulverse.us
City: Dehradun
State: Uttarakhand
Country: India

SOURCE: Soulverse



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
