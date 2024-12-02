Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters: Must-Visit Attractions in Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan: 2025 Sustainable Travel Recommendations

Sun Moon Lake is in central Taiwan's Yuchi Township of Nantou County. The vast Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area includes this lake and the surrounding Shuili Township, Puli Town, Xinyi Township, and Jiji Town. This is a year-round tourist destination, with each season offering different experiences. In spring, enjoy hiking and cherry blossoms; in summer, enjoy water sports and fireflies. Bald cypress trees turn red in autumn and winter, and white plum blossoms appear.

Sun Moon Lake shows off its seasonal landscapes. (Source: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters)

A haven for sustainable tourism: Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake an excellent choice for solo travelers

Sun Moon Lake is the largest natural lake in Taiwan. Its scenic beauty, rich ecology, and indigenous culture attract many domestic and international tourists. Over the years, the Green Destinations Foundation has listed it several times among the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories. It is a global sustainable tourism landmark loved by tourists and locals alike, a place to relax and enjoy a blend of nature and culture.

In recent years, the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area has actively promoted sustainable tourism and committed to providing higher-quality cultural experiences. The Taiwan Tourist Shuttle route between the Taichung High-Speed Rail station and Sun Moon Lake is convenient and efficient, enabling tourists to easily plan their visit. Within this national scenic area, major attractions can be visited by renting a bicycle and cycling or riding a round-the-lake shuttle bus or an electric boat.

Unveiling of 10 charming Sun Moon Lake and surrounding area attractions that locals also love

Whether you are planning a quick two-day, one-night getaway or an in-depth one-week exploration, Sun Moon Lake and its surroundings offer diverse attractions. Enjoy a wonderful and unforgettable travel experience through rich and unique themed activities.

Year-round hiking and ecological exploration

The Sun Moon Lake Bikeway is 30 kilometers long. Within this scenic area are also many hiking trails, each with unique surprises and challenges. Hiking enthusiasts can choose a route based on their level of physical fitness and preferences. The Hanbi Trail is gently sloping and provides lake views, requiring around one hour to complete. Along this trail is a scenic spot recommended by locals - Chiang Kai-shek Pier. The Maolan Mountain Trail is 4.6 kilometers long, starting at 770 meters and rising to 1,020 meters above sea level. This trail features rich ecology and, in spring, cherry blossoms. Although there is an altitude difference of 250 meters, walking is fairly easy.

Sun Moon Lake's Cherry Blossom Festival takes place from February to March. These blossoms can be seen along the Ita Thao Lakeside Trail, Cien Pagoda Trail, and Jinlong Mountain Trail, as well as on the National Chi Nan University campus. From August to September, there are seas of daylilies in the Toushe Living Basin of Yuchi Township, about a 10-minute drive from Sun Moon Lake's Xiangshan Visitor Center. Plum blossoms also appear in winter along the Cien Pagoda Trail, the Plum Lotus Garden in Shuishe, and the road that circles the lake.

Yuchi Township's Jinlong Mountain Trail. (Source: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters)

Fireflies and peat soil living basin

Sun Moon Lake is rich in natural and ecological resources. From April to May, before 8:00 p.m., visit any of seven firefly viewing points in Taomi, Dongguang, Dalin, Shuishe, Toushe, Tannan, and Danda to witness the romance and beauty of fireflies as they seemingly dance under star-filled skies. Taomi Eco-Village in Puli Town offers many types of ecological tours. In addition to fireflies, reserve a fish and shrimp exploration or nighttime frog-watching experience.

Sun Moon Lake Toushe Living Basin Leisure Farm Area is the world's only basin-shaped peat soil area with natural peat soil that is itself rare. Would you like to put on a pair of rubber boots and experience how farmers tend fields of this soft soil? Would you like to know why peat soil is called "the soil that dances?" Sun Moon Lake's living basin is filled with amazing attractions.

Sun Moon Lake Firefly Season. (Source: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters)

Cycling and water sports

CNN has listed the Sun Moon Lake Bikeway among the top 10 most beautiful cycling paths in the world. In November 2024, the L'Étape by Tour de France was successfully completed, the first officially certified Tour de France event in Taiwan. The 104-kilometer race route attracted cycling enthusiasts and legendary international riders. It was a test of physical fitness and endurance.

For many visitors, riding along the Sun Moon Lake Bikeway is a must. Bicycles can be rented, and it takes around three hours to complete the bikeway. Those with limited time or physical fitness can choose the Xiangshan Section of the bikeway. This section from Shuishe to the Xiangshan Visitor Center is only 3.4 kilometers long and takes around 30 minutes to complete. A cycling path behind this visitor center leads to Crescent Bay - a less visited area of Sun Moon Lake. No boats are allowed along this quiet stretch of water, making it especially suited to cycling and walking.

No matter when you come to Sun Moon Lake, reflections of its charming landscapes change due to variations in light. If you like water sports, try SUP or canoeing, where you can glide quietly along the lake's surface as you become one with nature.

Sun Moon Lake's Waterfront Bikeway. (Source: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters)

Indigenous community tourism and handicrafts experiences

Two indigenous groups live around Sun Moon Lake, the Thao and Bunun. In the Ita Thao area, learn about the traditional songs and dances of the Thao people, such as pestle music and their unique handwoven baskets, as you gain a better understanding of their traditions and wisdom. The Bunun communities of Shuanglong, Tamazuan (Dili), and Tannan are in Xinyi Township. Listen to a performance of the Prayer for a Bountiful Millet Harvest (pasibutbut), a ceremonial song. In addition to appreciating the traditional songs and dances of this tribe, make your own personal fragrance using mountain peppercorn, a traditional indigenous spice. These are some of the unique activities available around Sun Moon Lake.

Those who are interested in the local handicrafts culture should visit the Paper Dome and Puli Paper Museum in Puli Town to experience paper making and Snake Kiln in Shuili Township to experience pottery making. Jiji Town is famous for its railway culture. The Jiji Train Station is the most distinctive of the Japanese bungalow-style cypress wood train stations. Checheng is also well known for its railway history and wood industry history, with some relics remaining. Try your hand at woodworking by making a small piece of furniture or decorative item.

Indigenous Bunun song and dance performance in Xinyi Township. (Source: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters)

Implementing sustainable tourism practices to reduce stress on Sun Moon Lake and reduce waste

In addition to low-carbon activities such as SUP, cycling, and hiking, visitors are encouraged to bring their drinking cups and utensils to reduce the amount of single-use disposable items. Many scenic spots within this national scenic area have water refill stations, and restaurants use non-plastic tableware. In some venues, environmentally friendly cup-borrowing services are available. Accommodation operators implement water conservation measures, use renewable energy, and offer plastic-free dining options to promote conscientious and sustainable consumption.

Eating local seasonal specialities, such as water bamboo shoots, passion fruit, and mountain peppercorn, is also a way to support sustainable tourism. Water bamboo shoots are harvested in April to May and August to September. They are crisp and refreshing and can be perfectly blended with other ingredients. Passion fruit ripens from June to December, with the best quality from July to October. It has a wonderful fragrance and is very juicy. Picking these fruits is a unique experience. Mountain peppercorn is a spice plant native to Taiwan that has a lemony or lemongrass flavor. It is a sacred spice of the indigenous people that can be added to dishes when cooking and even used to make perfume or cologne.

From the lake and mountain scenery of Sun Moon Lake to the charming attractions throughout Taiwan, this beautiful island is waiting for you to explore. We welcome you to plan your unforgettable journey now!

