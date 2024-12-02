Orbital Unveils New Stablecoin Payments Dashboard with Cutting-Edge Consumer Payment Insights

LONDON, TALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, a multi-licensed leader in traditional and blockchain-based payment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Stablecoin Payments Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind tool providing unprecedented insights into stablecoin payment trends across innovative metrics.

As stablecoins see explosive growth in payment use cases-ranging from peer-to-peer transactions and online merchant payments to cross-border B2B payments and corporate treasury solutions-Orbital has identified a critical need for comprehensive data to quantify their adoption for consumer-sized payments.

"Stablecoins are transforming global commerce, but businesses lack clarity on how to leverage them effectively for consumer payments," said Luke Wingfield Digby, Co-Founder of Orbital and head of the company's dedicated research team. "Our new dashboard fills this gap, providing actionable insights on which tokens, blockchains, and exchanges are driving consumer adoption in this fast-evolving space."

Key Insights from the Dashboard

Orbital's Stablecoin Payments Dashboard offers a novel view into stablecoin consumer payment trends:

Continued Growth Across Market Cycles: Adoption of stablecoins for consumer payments has steadily increased, demonstrating resilience through crypto market fluctuations and a strong product-market fit for payments.

Token Dominance: Tether's USDT leads with over 90% of stablecoin transactions for consumer payments, underscoring its continued preference among users.

Blockchain Preferences: TRON is the market leader in terms of being the blockchain of choice for consumer payments, holding 44% market share. Binance Smart Chain (37%), Polygon (4.5%), and Solana (3.3%) follow, with all other blockchains combined making up the remaining 11%.

Payment Wallets: Consumers overwhelmingly favour making stablecoin payments from exchange accounts (66% share) rather than self-hosted wallets (34% share). Binance is the clear lead, with OKX the runner up, and then a very long tail of exchanges with tiny market share beyond that.

Regional Trends: The EMEA region emerges as a hotspot for consumer stablecoin payments, with activity peaks corresponding to populous countries such as Turkey, Nigeria, India, and Pakistan.

Methodology Behind the Dashboard

The Orbital Stablecoin Payments Dashboard tracks stablecoin adoption for the "payments" use case by analysing consumer-size transactions (up to $10,000). Partnering with blockchain analytics leader Artemis.xyz, the dashboard focuses on filtering out unrelated activity like DeFi and speculative trades, ensuring accurate insights into payment trends.

In addition to on-chain data, Orbital plans to integrate additional data sources for a holistic view of stablecoin usage across industries and regions. This methodology empowers businesses with actionable insights into stablecoin payment behaviours.

Empowering Businesses in a Stablecoin Era

The dashboard equips businesses with the intelligence they need to decide which tokens and blockchains to support for accepting crypto and moving money cross-border, ensuring they remain at the forefront of consumer payment stablecoin adoption trends. It also provides insights into consumer behaviour, helping businesses adapt their payment strategies for a rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

About Orbital

Orbital is a multi-licensed group with offices in the UK, EU, and beyond, delivering traditional and crypto payments powered by blockchain and stablecoins. Established in 2017, Orbital holds licences in three jurisdictions enabling it to provide an all-in-one global payments platform offering pay-ins, payouts, conversion, global accounts in both traditional and cryptocurrencies, and a crypto payment gateway for businesses.

Orbital allows businesses to operate globally without the hassle of time-consuming and expensive cross-border payments. With a strong focus on regulation, compliance, and top-tier security measures, Orbital is a trusted provider of innovative cross-border payments and stablecoin solutions. Backed by a team of experienced fintech professionals, the company enables modern payment rails for businesses worldwide.

Important

Pay Perform OÜ and Pay Perform Digital Limited are not registered as crypto asset service providers by the Financial Conduct Authority and therefore their services pertaining to crypto assets are not available in the UK. Orbital's crypto-related services are directed and intended for qualifying non-retail persons outside the UK.

