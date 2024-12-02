Fusion: Scholarship Supporting Nursing Students Opens for the 2025-2026 Academic Year

Fusion's Compassion in Care Scholarship is Now Accepting Applications, Supporting the Nation's Future Nurses as They Attend Nursing School

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion has opened applications for the Compassion in Care Scholarship, a program created to support undergraduate nursing students and encourage the pursuit of nursing professions.

"The nation is experiencing a significant clinician shortage right now, and Fusion wants to be part of the solution," said Chief Clinical Officer Amber Barna, MSN, RN. "This scholarship not only supports future nurses financially as they earn their degree, but our team is taking that extra step to provide mentorship from clinicians who have been in their shoes."

The application is open now and will close in February 2025. Scholarship recipients chosen by the company's Impact Committee will be awarded $5,000 for their 2025-2026 academic year tuition and will receive mentorship from Fusion's team of clinicians while they navigate nursing school.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four years and is open to students in all stages of their nursing degree. Fusion created this program to help alleviate the burden of tuition costs and allow students to focus on their studies and clinical experience.

Fusion and its two business units, Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, exist to solve the challenges in the healthcare industry including a lack of transparency, challenging work conditions, and burnout among healthcare professionals.

More information on how to apply for Compassion in Care - A Fusion Scholarship can be found at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

