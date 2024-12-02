Wiz Defend Launches for Real-Time Detection and Response to Cloud and AI Threats

New product strengthens top Wiz's multi-product offering with comprehensive detection and response for SecOps

Cloud security leader Wiz today announces the launch of Wiz Defend, its latest product designed to protect cloud and AI environments by detecting and responding to active threats in real time. Building on the expertise gained from the acquisition of Gem Security in April and following the recent release of Wiz Code, Wiz Defend aims to further cement the company's position as the leading multi-product cloud security platform.

Wiz Defend offers unparalleled visibility into emerging threats, leveraging the power of the Wiz runtime sensor and the Wiz Security graph to help SecOpsteams detect and respond to cloud-based attacks in real time. The product automatically maps an organization's readiness for cloud detection and incident response. It provides high-fidelity, cross-layer threat detection across runtime, data, identity, and network layers; investigates and hunts for threats by surfacing cloud context to resolve alerts faster; and responds by stopping attacks and remediating root causes, ultimately reducing the mean time to mitigate security risks. AI generated remediation and response steps and the Wiz AskAI copilot accelerate investigation and containment, while greatly improving SecOps efficiency.

"The launch of Wiz Defend marks a critical evolution in our mission to secure everything organizations build and run in the cloud," said Yinon Costica, Co-Founder and VP Product at Wiz. "Wiz has rapidly become the go-to platform for modern cloud security operating models, and our new offering closes the loop - empowering organizations not only to identify threats with precision but to block attacks before they cause damage."

Wiz Defend joins the company's product line to enhance the value of its cloud security platform, complementing Wiz Code, launched in September, which focuses on developers and ensures secure cloud development, and Wiz Cloud, the company's core product, which helps organizations manage their security posture with agentless visibility and risk prioritization. With this expanded offering, Wiz enables customers not only to build securely and defend in depth but also to respond quickly, delivering a holistic cloud incident readiness and response framework that allows SecOps teams to respond precisely and hunt threats faster.

"Wiz Defend is the bridge between Developers, CloudSec, and SecOps-it breaks down organizational silos bringing together the teams required for effective cloud security. Defend is the latest example of consolidating an entire product segment into the Wiz platform. Wiz is offering a leading solution that addresses the challenges modern SecOps teams face in the cloud." - Tyler Shields, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

