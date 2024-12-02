Shoreline Recovery Center: San Diego-Based Alcohol and Drug Rehab Facility Helps Patients Restore Dignity During the Addiction Recovery Process

Many people don't realize that restoring one's dignity is an important aspect of mental health, especially when it comes to recovering from addiction. Addiction is a complex disease with the commonality of triggering shame and creating a loss of dignity, with pain and suffering often being the root cause. This is why Shoreline Recovery Center is putting a larger focus on patient dignity.

"Having dignity is about feeling valued and respected for who you are," said Shoreline Recovery Center Clinic Director Mike Gallagher. "When we have a sense of dignity, it boosts self-worth and confidence." The therapists and substance abuse counselors at Shoreline Recovery Center support individuals who have had their sense of dignity eroded through life events. Whether it's because of abuse, neglect or other reasons, when a person's dignity has been impacted by negative experiences, they need guidance to rebuild that foundation.

So, what does that look like?

"This could mean focusing on self-acceptance, helping them see their strengths, and providing a safe space where they feel respected," Gallagher said. "Little by little, we work on reconnecting with their sense of worth, separate from the negative experiences they've faced." A combination of self-respect, setting healthy boundaries and confidence builds self-worth.

"When we feel respected, we're more motivated, confident and likely to connect with others," Gallagher said. "Having a sense of dignity helps us feel safe to be ourselves, which is a big part of staying mentally healthy."

However, throughout a person's life, dignity takes a hit-being bullied, ignored and discriminated against can make someone feel inferior. And when people aren't treated with respect, it chips away at their sense of worth.

"Over time, this can lead to feelings of shame, anxiety, or depression, making it harder to see their own value," said Shoreline Recovery Center Therapist Max Kubota.

At Shoreline Recovery Center, breaking free from the cycle of negative self-talk is a focus in both 1:1 and group therapy.

"In therapy, we create a safe, respectful space where people can reconnect with their self-worth," Kubota said. "It's a chance for individuals to process experiences that degraded their sense of dignity and see themselves in a positive light again."

Over time, therapy improves self-confidence and value, which strengthens their overall sense of dignity.

"Taking the time to explain treatments, allowing patients to make informed choices, and respecting their privacy can all make a big difference," Gallagher said. "It's about treating each person as a whole, not just as a condition or diagnosis."

Restoring dignity during the recovery process for individuals dealing with mental health challenges is critical for many reasons. But mostly, it's easier to heal when you feel respected and supported.

"When people feel respected and valued, they're more likely to open up, find hope and stay committed to their recovery," Kubota said. "Knowing they're seen as a whole person-not just as their diagnosis-can make all the difference in their progress."

