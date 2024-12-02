GreetEat Corporation Appoints New Director, Marketing & Communications

GreetEat Corporation (OTC PINK:REPO), a technology company dedicated to connecting people over virtual dining experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Lee as Director, Marketing & Communications effective December 2nd, 2024.

Annie Lee joins GreetEat with nearly 15 years of experience in branding, digital strategy and public relations experience spanning industries including technology, professional services, healthcare and real estate. Over the past nine years, Lee has served as a partner in a Vancouver-based boutique agency specializing in B2B marketing.

As Director, Marketing & Communications, Lee will lead the development and implementation of marketing and communications strategies to introduce the GreetEat platform across North America, driving brand awareness, user adoption and retention. She will work closely with CEO Vishal Patel and COO Kenny Shimokura to support the company's growth and expansion plans.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Annie Lee to the team. She joins us at a pivotal time as we prepare for our launch and she'll play a key role in our aggressive plans for entry into other global markets," says Vishal Patel, GreetEat CEO.

We're very excited to have Annie on board," says Kenny Shimokura, GreetEat COO. "She brings a wealth of experience that will be extremely valuable in helping us achieve our next stage of growth and shaping how we tell our story in the years to come."

Media Contact:

Name: Kenny Shimokura

Email: investor@greeteat.com

https://GreetEat.com/

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to obtain FINRA approval for the proposed name change, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

