Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the launch of the limited-edition Compass Rise Crimson. This exclusive offering, a new addition to the acclaimed Compass Rise Series, is available just in time for the holidays, promising the perfect blend of elegance and functionality for enthusiasts.

The Compass Rise Series continues to redefine expectations for compact vaping devices. The Crimson edition, with its sleek all-metal casing and striking red finish, exudes a refined aesthetic while delivering unparalleled performance. Featuring a high-capacity battery for extended use, preheat functionality for optimal session readiness, and precise low-voltage settings to customize the experience, Compass Rise is designed to elevate every session. The device's upright design ensures oils remain in their ideal position, showcasing Vessel's commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship.

This limited-edition release underscores Vessel's dedication to merging form and function, creating a product that appeals not only to the technical needs of users but also to their sense of style.

This release is about providing our loyal customers a taste of the holiday spirit -it's a testament to Flora's passion for continuously delighting consumers. Compass Rise Crimson brings a celebratory color scheme and represents a unique gift idea for the consumer.

Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer, shared his enthusiasm for this holiday launch:

"At Vessel, we are excited to mark the holiday season with our loyal customers by offering this limited-edition product. With it, we want to make the occasion that much more memorable."

The Compass Rise Crimson will be available in limited quantities through Vessel's website and select retailers. For more information about Vessel and its full range of premium products, visit www.vesselbrand.com.

About Vessel Brand

Vessel is a leading brand in the cannabis accessory space, known for its focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and elevated design. Each product is carefully developed to enhance the user experience, blending aesthetics with functionality to set new standards in the industry.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

