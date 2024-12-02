Yum! Brands Proud To Be Named #1 in Consumer Services on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Yum! Brands

We're very proud to be included on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 ranking and #1 in the Consumer Services industry! The recognition is a testament to all the hard work our KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill brands continue to do to make our business more sustainable. Check out our recent progress around our People, Food and Planet pillars.

