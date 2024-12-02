Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
02.12.24
15:39 Uhr
131,90 Euro
+0,60
+0,46 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,30131,8515:49
131,15131,8015:49
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands Proud To Be Named #1 in Consumer Services on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Yum! Brands

LinkedIn

We're very proud to be included on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 ranking and #1 in the Consumer Services industry! The recognition is a testament to all the hard work our KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill brands continue to do to make our business more sustainable. Check out our recent progress around our People, Food and Planet pillars.

https://lnkd.in/dMGphMT

yum.com/impact



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.