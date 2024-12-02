Anzeige
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly: The Devil Is in the Details: How Healthcare Organizations Can Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act Clean Energy Incentives

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Baker Tilly

By Laura Cataldo

Originally published by Healthcare Business Today

As pressure mounts for the healthcare industry to reduce emissions, investments in sustainable construction projects have ramped up, and healthcare organizations have indicated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and decarbonization goals. Many health systems are already taking steps to reduce their environmental impact - implementing policies and procedures to cut waste and water consumption, incorporating green building features, safeguarding facilities against extreme weather damage, and transitioning to renewable energy - with plans to expand these efforts further. While healthcare organizations are focused on incorporating renewable energy projects into their revitalization plans, they may not be paying attention to something that could potentially save them millions of dollars: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Continue reading here

For more information about credits offered under the Inflation Reduction Act, or to learn how Baker Tilly can help with developing or refining your organization's strategic sustainability plan, contact a Baker Tilly specialist or visit the website.

Image courtesy of Healthcare Business Today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
