Tips for Planning a Unique Holiday Adventure with Meggan Kaiser on TipsOnTv

Travel Expert and Author of EVERYWHERE FOR NOTHING: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad Shares Holiday Travel Trends

The holidays are a great time to share time with the family and the season can also provide an opportunity to squeeze in an adventure. Travel expert Meggan Kaiser who literally wrote a book about free or affordable trips shares some holiday vacation inspiration.

Travel Expert Meggan Kaiser Shares Holiday Travel Tips

Author & Travel Expert Meggan Kaiser Offers Holiday Vacation Inspiration

PLANNING A TRIP

Now is the perfect time to plan that holiday getaway and choosing a great hotel is crucial. The go-to is Wyndham. Whether traveling close to home or a far-off escape, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts offers a destination for everyone with thousands of hotels at every price point. Think brands like Trademark by Wyndham, Wyndham Alltra and Registry Collection Hotels in some of the most sought-after beach locations. The Wyndham Rewards Loyalty Program is running a promo to earn a free night! Check out WyndhamHotels.com for all the details.

A HOLIDAY ROAD TRIP

A top tip is good tires and whether driving a minivan, SUV, or a pickup, trust Uniroyal tires for reliable performance at an affordable price to get you where you need to be. There are two tires to consider: First, the Laredo HT tire is designed for durability through every season and constructed specifically for trucks and SUVs, offering quiet, comfortable rides. Second, we have the Laredo AT tire which was crafted for both on- and off-road driving on all terrains, making this the perfect tire option for those longer road trips. Visit Uniroyal's website and learn how to get up to $100 off the purchase of four tires. For more information, visit www.uniroyaltires.com

A GREAT HOLIDAY GETAWAY

Myrtle Beach is the place to create unforgettable holiday traditions this year with live entertainment, dazzling light shows, and activities for everyone in the family. Featuring 60 miles of stunning coastline and an abundance of holiday cheer, Myrtle Beach is the ultimate destination for creating heartwarming holiday memories. Check out the beaches, events like Nights of a Thousand Candles, family-friendly holiday shows like the Carolina Opry, and the amazing food scene. Myrtle Beach has something for everyone this season. For more information, visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com

OTHER TIPS TO SHARE

When packing, check out Solo NY's Grand Travel TSA Backpack which is perfect for shorter trips or a weekend getaway. It features a checkpoint-friendly design and a 30 liter capacity, which provides ample space for travel essentials. It is great for those who do not want to check a bag. With multiple compartments, including an interior pocket to store items like passports and cell phones, it makes travel easier. Available at Amazon, Macys.com, NordstromRack.com, in-store at Staples and at Solo-NY.com.

POST|VIDEO

About Tips on TV

Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Source: TipsOnTV