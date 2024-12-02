Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Identity and Access Governance (IAG) Leadership Compass. The report also named Saviynt an IAG Product, Innovation, and Market Leader. This latest accolade builds on Saviynt's recognition as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass reports for both PAM and IGA, further solidifying the company's leadership position in cloud-based identity security.

According to Nitish Deshpande, KuppingerCole analyst and author of the report, "Saviynt is one of the leaders in this leadership compass for its mature and constantly innovating IGA solution. Saviynt offers a strong lineup of IGA capabilities, including PAM, application access governance (AAG), external identity and risk management, and data access governance through its Identity Cloud platform. The Identity Cloud supports a very impressive list of out-of-the-box provisioning connectors for both on-premises and SaaS systems from its rich set of connector options such as prepackaged application connectors, generic connectors, RPA based connectors and connectors available through Saviynt community exchange portal. Saviynt's roadmap features for the Identity Cloud includes next generation user interface framework, AI capabilities, managing complex ecosystems and enhancing machine identity management."

IAG has become an increasingly important component of a strong identity security program. Security and compliance risks are increasing due to the rapid proliferation of human and non-human identities, and enterprises must ensure strong access governance to protect critical information, eliminate over-privileged users and meet strict compliance regulations.

The 2024 KuppingerCole Identity and Access Governance Leadership Compass provides a comprehensive assessment of 29 vendors and their ability to monitor and manage access-related risks for both on-prem and SaaS systems. Saviynt received the top rating across each metric analyzed, including Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability.

Key benefits of Saviynt's IAG solution include:

Mitigate Risk Across Applications: Reduce segregation of duties (SoD) risks with out-of-the-box risk and security controls.

Ensure Audit-Ready Cross-Application Compliance: Manage multiple applications access and give compliance managers the reports they need

Manage Real-time Emergency Access: Use "Break Glass" provisioning capabilities to control temporary access continually monitor access

Control Access to Limit Risks: Utilize risk-aware certifications, license management, and alerts on risky requests

Utilize risk-aware certifications, license management, and alerts on risky requests Deploy Cloud-First Application Access: Guard enterprise apps with cloud-architecture in ways that legacy systems can't

"We're pleased to be recognized as an Overall Leader across each area of KuppingerCole's IAG report," said Jeff Margolies, chief product and strategy officer at Saviynt. "Saviynt's Identity Cloud was designed from the ground up to help enterprises meet challenging compliance regulations, reduce security risks, and manage complex hybrid environments efficiently. Our cloud-native, intelligent automation capabilities help enterprises and governments around the world successfully transition their legacy identity solutions to the cloud, reducing the time to onboard new employees by 83%, achieving an 80% risk reduction in relation to audit-readiness and compliance, and saving over $1M in the first year alone."

The Identity Cloud by Saviynt is the industry's first converged identity solution, purpose-built in the cloud, to manage all identity types human and machine, physical and digital and all identity components IGA, application access, PAM, and third-party access through a single pane of glass. The Identity Cloud provides superior visibility and control, improves compliance, reduces risk across the enterprise, increases productivity and helps eliminate the cost of legacy/point solutions, manual provisioning, and access certification, providing rapid time to value and increased return on investment (ROI).

Visit the website or the blog for a complimentary copy of the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity and Access Governance

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

