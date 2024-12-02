San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - BestInterest, a pioneering force in the realm of artificial intelligence and technology, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking co-parenting app, BestInterest for Coparents, now available on both the App Store and Android Play Store. This innovative app is specifically designed to address high-conflict custody situations, giving relief to even those facing narcissistic abuse.

The app empowers even a single co-parent to sign up and experience immediate peace by filtering out negative communication and retaining only child-focused messages. This feature sets BestInterest apart from other co-parenting apps, which lack the capability to provide such communication filtering.

BestInterest is engineered to support parents in creating a healthier co-parenting environment without requiring agreement from the other parent. The app's AI-driven technology filters harmful messages, offers real-time coparent coaching, and provides court-admissible records. These features are complemented by customizable notifications, a co-parenting journal, and expert-backed advice, all designed to reduce conflict and improve communication between co-parents.

"BestInterest is committed to transforming the co-parenting experience by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to foster a more harmonious environment for both parents and children. Our app is offering a lifeline to those coparenting with a narcissist," said Sol Kennedy, Founder of BestInterest.

The launch of BestInterest for Coparents marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance the lives of families navigating the challenges of co-parenting. By focusing on the well-being of children and providing tools that facilitate constructive communication, BestInterest aims to make a positive impact on families across the United States and Canada.

For more information about BestInterest and its innovative co-parenting solutions, visit the app on the App Store and Android Play Store.

About BestInterest

BestInterest is the first coparenting app using AI to reduce conflict and improve communication between co-parents. Designed to support coparents across the spectrum, from collaborative to high conflict, the app helps parents focus on their children by filtering harmful messages, offering real-time communication coaching, and providing court- admissible records. With features like customizable notifications, a co-parenting journal, and expert-backed advice, BestInterest empowers parents to create a healthier co-parenting environment-no agreement from the other parent required.

