Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Rebalance, an award-winning national wealth management firm, is proud to announce the addition of two highly accomplished professionals to its evolving team, Jill Carothers, CFP®, and Dan Mavraides. Carothers will serve as Vice President of Wealth Management, bringing over 25 years of financial services expertise, while Mavraides joins as Vice President of Investment Advice, adding over a decade of investment experience to the firm.

Jill Carothers has an impressive background in Northern California's luxury mortgage lending, having built a portfolio exceeding $200 million. Her hands-on experience led her to recognize the need for high-touch, sophisticated financial planning, inspiring her shift to wealth management. A UCLA alum and Certified Financial Planner® through UC Berkeley, where her certificate was awarded with distinction, Carothers excels at guiding clients in their peak earning years with tailored advice.

"Rebalance's focus on combining best-in-class investment management with holistic financial planning - is something I truly appreciate," said Carothers. She lives in Marin, CA, with her husband, Andrew, and enjoys adventure travel and hiking. "Jill's depth of expertise and dedication to client success make her a compelling fit with our high-net-worth clients," said Mitch Tuchman, Rebalance Managing Director.

Dan Mavraides, a former Princeton University basketball captain, brings a dynamic blend of leadership and financial insight. Dan's experience includes playing professional basketball in Europe, where he also developed a passion for 3x3 basketball, eventually captaining the USA National Team. In addition, he served as an Olympic Ambassador for FIBA in both Tokyo and recently Paris. A Southern California native with over a decade in investment management, at his previous role with Evoke Advisors, Dan helped to manage $12 billion in AUM.

"I am thrilled to join the Rebalance team," said Mavraides. "The firm's culture of ingenuity, diligence, and transparency aligns closely with my own values." Scott Puritz, Rebalance Managing Director, added, "Dan's discipline in both his personal and professional life, make him an outstanding addition to our firm and a great resource for Rebalance clients."

About Rebalance

The Rebalance Investment Committee features top leaders in the investment world, including Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Dr. Charley Ellis, former Chairman of the Yale Endowment Investment Committee. Joining them are Kristi Craig, Chief Investment Officer for the $1.4 billion National Geographic endowment, and Jay Vivian, who led the $100+ billion IBM fund's shift to passive investing. Together, these experts shape Rebalance's client portfolios with proven, hands-on expertise.

Rebalance, with offices in Bethesda, Md., and Palo Alto, Calif., manages over $1.5 billion for 600+ clients nationwide. Named a Top RIA Firm by Forbes and Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today in 2023, Rebalance combines world-class investment management, tailored financial planning, and fiduciary financial advice. Featured by NPR, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, Rebalance is committed to building financial security for individuals and their families.

