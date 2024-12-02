EDX Markets Holding Co., Inc. ("EDX"), a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced that current CEO Jamil Nazarali has been appointed Executive Chair of the EDX Board and Tony Acuña-Rohter has been named CEO.

Acuña-Rohter previously served as EDX's Chief Technology Officer, leading technology and information security operations since joining in 2022. Acuña-Rohter also leads EDX Clearing, the firm's central clearinghouse company. Prior to EDX, Acuña-Rohter was CTO of ErisX, part of Cboe Digital.

"I am honored to lead EDX as we approach a new era in digital asset trading," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO, EDX Markets. "EDX brought a new and more efficient trading structure to digital asset markets through our central clearinghouse and technology. We have reached the point where volumes are attracting ever more clients and activity. I am excited to continue working with Jamil and the world-class EDX team to drive our next phase of growth and development, and further strengthen our position as the primary venue for institutional digital asset trading and clearing."

As Executive Chair, Nazarali will work closely with EDX's board of directors and executive management team to provide guidance and strategic direction to support the Company's continued growth and performance.

"I am proud to have led EDX through its initial start-up phase and to have built such a strong team of leaders and operators across the firm," said Jamil Nazarali, Executive Chair, EDX. "EDX promptly reached significant volumes and has seen a growing client base and strong institutional and retail flows since launch. Now is the right time to transition operational responsibilities to a new generation of leaders. Tony has been an excellent partner since the day he joined and I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to continue our momentum and capitalize on significant new market opportunities for which EDX is uniquely positioned."

"Jamil's leadership and vision have been fundamental in establishing EDX as the digital assets trading venue of choice for the world's leading financial institutions," said Peng Zhao, Board Chair, EDX Markets. "On behalf of the Board and our investors, we thank Jamil for his tremendous efforts and success as CEO, and look forward to continue benefiting from his insights as he assumes the Executive Chair role. We are confident that Tony's strong technology background and proven track record building, operating and scaling cutting-edge platforms makes him the right person to lead EDX at this pivotal time for digital assets."

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. Non-custodial and non-conflicted, EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

