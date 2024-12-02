Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate has successfully completed the acquisition of Carrier Global Corporation's Commercial and Residential Fire business in a transaction valued at $3 billion.

As a result of the transaction, the business will operate as an independent company under the new name Kidde Global Solutions. Kidde Global Solutions unifies some of the most trusted and iconic brands in fire and life safety, including Kidde, Kidde Commercial, Edwards, GST, Badger, Gloria, and Aritech.

"Kidde Global Solutions is an industry-leading portfolio of strong brands and innovative teams with a long history of serving global customers and exciting growth opportunities," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "We look forward to working with Kidde Global Solutions' talented management team to further build this outstanding business."

The initial definitive agreement of the sale was announced in August 2024 and the final close took place on December 2, 2024.

Citi and Bank of America advised Lone Star on the transaction.

About Lone Star Funds

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

About Kidde Global Solutions

Kidde Global Solutions is a world leader in fire life safety solutions tailored for complex commercial facilities to homes. Through iconic, industry-defining brands including Kidde, Kidde Commercial, Edwards, GST, Badger, Gloria and Aritech, we provide residential and commercial customers with advanced solutions and services to protect people and property in a wide range of applications, all around the globe. For more information, follow KGS on social media at www.linkedin.com/company/kidde-global-solutions.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

