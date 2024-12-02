Technology integration bolsters detection and response for comprehensive cloud coverage across any environment

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, is excited to announce the availability of Cloud MDR services enriched by Wiz Defend. One of a select group of providers certified by Wiz, our offering combines the power of Wiz Defend Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with Expel's best-in-class MDR services. Expel leverages the power of Wiz Defend's in-depth cloud detections to identify and protect against the most advanced cloud attacks, eliminate alert fatigue, and optimize the efficiency of security operations teams in cloud environments.

"Operating in complex or multi-cloud environments is increasingly the norm, but struggling to keep your infrastructure safe while you balance business-critical priorities doesn't have to be," said Yonni Shelmerdine, Chief Product Officer at Expel. "Expel's deep-rooted detection and response expertise complements Wiz's advanced cloud-native platform, simplifying and streamlining protection with unmatched speed and precision, so organizations can confidently focus on driving their businesses forward."

The new solution from Wiz draws upon the power of Wiz Integration Network (WIN) partners to better detect and respond to cloud threats in real-time. Expel was selected as a launch partner due to its leading MDR capabilities, which seamlessly integrate with Wiz Defend to empower their analysts to detect and remediate cloud issues immediately.

The WIN platform enables bi-directional sharing of security findings across the cloud security ecosystem comprised of hundreds of industry-leading partners like Expel that help mutual customers detect and fix real-time threats. With the introduction of Wiz Defend, Wiz is now extending threat data to Expel to help analysts better prepare, investigate, detect, and respond to cloud incidents.

WIN enables mutual customers of Expel and Wiz to receive the following benefits:

In-depth context for more precise security: This solution enriches security events with detailed context, allowing for precise correlation across tools and enhancing detection accuracy through actionable cloud threat intelligence.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations seeking to eliminate blind spots and telemetry gaps to improve cloud incident response readiness, multi-cloud threat detection, investigation, and threat hunting.

"WIN partners are key to the success of Wiz Defend," said Oron Noah, VP Product Extensibility Partnerships, Wiz. "Customers want agility, choice, and to work with the best of the best-thanks to WIN, they get it in one place while also reinventing threat detection in the cloud. All of us at Wiz are immeasurably grateful for the amazing work of these partners as they tackle real security challenges and innovate at scale."

For more insights into how Expel and Wiz's partnership is enabling unparalleled protection and operational efficiency for our joint customers, check out this on-demand webinar. To learn more about how Expel can address your unique cloud security challenges, visit our overview page.

Here's what one Expel and Wiz customer has to say:

"This integration between Expel and Wiz helps alleviate the burden of sifting through alerts for my team, allowing us to identify threats more efficiently so we can get back to more pressing business priorities. Expel and Wiz combine to be the powerful one-two punch we need, granting us peace of mind knowing our business is protected so we can focus on continuing to innovate and further our own operational goals."

Jason Waits, CISO, Inductive Automation

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 20-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

