KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Sales Middle East & North Africa (DSMN), a group company of DENSO Corporation, will participate in "Automechanika Dubai 2024," held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 10 to 12, 2024.Established in 2010 in Dubai, DSMN serves the Middle East and North Africa regions by offering aftermarket products and services. In these regions, motorization is advancing, and vehicles tend to have longer operational lifespans. DSMN strives to provide customers and users with peace of mind and trust through high-quality products and services, contributing to the realization of a sustainable mobility society.Automechanika Dubai is the largest automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East and Africa. This year, over 2,200 exhibitors are expected to participate. Many visitors are businesses seeking to establish partnerships with exhibitors, and attendance is anticipated to exceed last year's 52,469 visitors from 161 countries. The event offers an excellent opportunity to expand business possibilities, not only in the Middle East and Africa but also in regions such as West Asia and Central Asia.Through this exhibition, DSMN aims to showcase aftermarket solutions and explore opportunities for advanced technology-based products and services. Additionally, DSMN will deepen interactions with customers and partner companies, identifying new needs and pursuing tailored solutions to address regional challenges.DSMN Website: https://denso.ae/Please see here for more details on DSMN's booth: https://denso.ae/events/join-us-at-automechanika-dubai-2024-celebrating-75-years-of-innovationSource: DensoCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.