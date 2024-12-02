Turnover of Apranga Group in November 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 33.0 million in November 2024 and has increased by 11.6% in comparison to November 2023.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 317.5 million in January-November 2024 and increased by 8.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

In January-November 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 7.3% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 14.5% and in Estonia increased by 3.4%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.0 thousand sq. m., or by 1.3% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801