Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA81012R1064 Scottie Resources Corp. 02.12.2024 CA81012R5024 Scottie Resources Corp. 03.12.2024 Tausch 6:1
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP
|0,095
|-13,64 %